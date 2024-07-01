Advertisement
World & Nation

Trump ally Stephen Bannon surrenders to federal prison to serve 4-month sentence

Stephen K. Bannon sits in a courtroom with clasped hands.
Stephen K. Bannon appears in court in New York on Jan. 12, 2023.
(Steven Hirsch / Associated Press)
By Susan Haigh and Lindsay Whitehurst
Share via
DANBURY, Conn. — 

Longtime Trump ally Stephen K. Bannon was taken into custody Monday after surrendering at a federal prison to begin a four-month sentence on contempt charges for defying a subpoena in the congressional investigation into the U.S. Capitol attack.

Bannon arrived at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Conn., around noon and was formally taken into federal custody, the Bureau of Prisons said.

Speaking to reporters, Bannon called himself a “political prisoner,” said former President Trump was “very supportive” of him and slammed Democrats, including Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland.

Advertisement

“I am proud of going to prison,” Bannon said, adding he was “standing up to the Garland corrupt DOJ.”

FILE - Steve Bannon appears in court in New York, Jan. 12, 2023. A federal appeals court has upheld the criminal conviction of Donald Trump's longtime ally for defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Friday, May 10, 2024, rejected Bannon's challenges to his contempt of Congress conviction. (Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool, File)

World & Nation

Trump ally Bannon must surrender to prison by July 1, judge says

Stephen K. Bannon says he’ll fight a judge’s ruling that he must report to prison by July 1 to serve his four-month sentence for defying a House committee subpoena.

June 6, 2024

Shortly before he arrived to surrender, a small group of supporters, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, gathered on the side of the road outside the prison. They cheered as Greene and Bannon spoke during a news conference, holding up flags and signs supporting Bannon as a small group of protesters shouted, “Lock him up!” and “traitor!”

A judge had allowed Bannon to stay free for nearly two years while he appealed but ordered him to report to prison Monday after an appeals court panel upheld his contempt of Congress convictions. The Supreme Court on Friday rejected his last-minute appeal to stave off his sentence.

A jury found Bannon guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress: one for refusing to sit for a deposition with the Jan. 6 House Committee and a second for refusing to provide documents related to his involvement in the Republican ex-president’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Defense attorneys have argued the case raises issues that should be examined by the Supreme Court, including Bannon’s previous lawyer’s belief that the subpoena was invalid because Trump had asserted executive privilege. Prosecutors, though, noted that Bannon had left the White House years before and Trump had never invoked executive privilege in front of the committee.

FILE - Steve Bannon appears in court in New York, Jan. 12, 2023. A federal appeals court panel on Thursday, June 20, 2024, rejected longtime Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon's bid to stay out of prison while he fights his conviction for defying a subpoena from the House committee that investigated the U.S. Capitol attack. (Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool, File)

World & Nation

Supreme Court rejects Trump ally Stephen Bannon’s bid to delay prison sentence

The Supreme Court rejected a bid to delay prison for Trump ally Stephen Bannon, who’s appealing his conviction for defying a subpoena from a House panel.

June 28, 2024

Bannon’s appeal will continue to play out, and Republican House leaders have put their support behind stepping in to assert the Jan. 6 committee was improperly created, effectively trying to cast the subpoena Bannon received as illegitimate.

Advertisement

Another Trump aide, trade advisor Peter Navarro, has also been convicted of contempt of Congress. He reported to prison in March to serve his four-month sentence after the Supreme Court refused his bid to delay the sentence.

Bannon is also facing criminal charges in New York state court alleging he duped donors who gave money to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Bannon has pleaded not guilty to money laundering, conspiracy, fraud and other charges, and that trial has been postponed until at least the end of September.

Haigh and Whitehurst write for the Associated Press. Whitehurst reported from Washington. AP journalist John Minchillo contributed to this report.

More to Read

World & NationPolitics

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement