House approves stopgap spending bill to prevent federal shutdown, but Obamacare repeal stalls

Congress was on track Friday to avoid a government shutdown as President Trump marks his first 100 days in office, but Republican leaders shelved a last-minute effort to also revive efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

The House approved a temporary spending bill, 382-30, providing a week-long extension of federal funding as negotiators continue to hash out a broader deal to keep government running through the remainder of the fiscal year.

The final deal is expected to include a boost in military spending, though smaller than what Trump wanted, and other provisions, including continued federal assistance to prop up a pension fund for retired coal miners that both parties support.

The Senate was expected to quickly follow, ahead of Friday’s midnight deadline when funding expires.

The outcome averts, for now, a shutdown Saturday of federal services, but fails to serve up a decisive accomplishment for the president.

Trump had orchestrated the 100-day showdown shortly after he won the election, insisting last year that Congress only partially fund the government so he could put his stamp on federal spending after he took office.

However, the president’s demands for funds to start building a border wall with Mexico and his threat to withhold payments for Obamacare have fallen by the wayside as even Republicans, who have the majority in the House and Senate, panned those priorities.

A late push to salvage the Republican promise of dismantling Obamacare was also delayed when it became clear there were not enough votes of support from rank-and-file lawmakers, who are concerned their constituents will lose their health insurance.

