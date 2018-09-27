Hearing begins into sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh

“Brett groped me and tried to take off my clothes. He had a hard time because he was so drunk,” she said in her prepared statement. “I believe he was going to rape me. I tried to yell for help. When I did, Brett put his hand over my mouth to stop me from screaming. That was what terrified me the most and has had the most lasting impact on my life. It was hard for me to breathe, and I thought that Brett was accidentally going to kill me.”