Hearing begins into sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh

Embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh goes back before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday to confront accusations that he drunkenly assaulted a young woman when he was in high school.
The highly anticipated showdown between Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Kavanaugh has upended the plans of Senate Republicans who, clinging to a narrow majority, hoped to swiftly confirm a staunchly conservative jurist for a lifetime seat on the high court.
People lined up for hours Thursday morning to get into the Dirksen Senate Office Building where the hearing will be held, but fewer than 50 seats were available inside the small committee room. Many said on social media they came with plans to protest in in the nearby Hart office building, where their voices will carry through the soaring atrium, before marching over to the Supreme Court.
Inside the committee room, actress Alyssa Milano waited for the proceedings to start. She was attending as a guest of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.). Milano has been an outspoken activist in the #MeToo era, including protesting on Capitol Hill in recent days, and said she wanted to be in the room as moral support for Ford. “An time people are talking about issues of sexual harassment, assault and abuse, it helps,” Milano said. “Progress often lives in the gray areas and I do think that this is helpful.”
Ford has not been seen or heard in public since her story gained the national spotlight two weeks ago. She will face the pressure of testifying alone to a committee whose Republican majority would like to discredit her account.
She will testify first, followed by Kavanaugh, who will face sharply skeptical questions from Democrats.
The committee has 11 Republicans and 10 Democrats, and the Republican majority — all of whom are men — recruited Rachel Mitchell, a sex crimes prosecutor from Arizona, to conduct the questioning for them.
Ford will appear first and is expected to describe what she says was a traumatic encounter with Kavanaugh in the summer of 1982. She said she was at a small party where Kavanaugh, 17, and his friend Mark Judge were “visibly drunk,” when she was pushed into a bedroom and the two boys locked the door.
“Brett groped me and tried to take off my clothes. He had a hard time because he was so drunk,” she said in her prepared statement. “I believe he was going to rape me. I tried to yell for help. When I did, Brett put his hand over my mouth to stop me from screaming. That was what terrified me the most and has had the most lasting impact on my life. It was hard for me to breathe, and I thought that Brett was accidentally going to kill me.”
She said Kavanaugh and Judge were “drunkenly laughing,” and she escaped only after Judge jumped on top of the two of them and sent them tumbling to the floor.
She said she came forward reluctantly to tell her story. “I am fiercely independent person, and I am no one’s pawn,” she said.
In the past week, two other women have come forward to lodge similar allegations against Kavanaugh that involve heavy drinking and abusive behavior. Deborah Ramirez told the New Yorker of a humiliating sexual incident when she was a freshman at Yale and joined a drinking game with several others, including Kavanaugh. On Wednesday, Julie Swetnick filed a sworn declaration in which she recalled being at several parties where Kavanaugh and Judge were drunk and abused young women who were also drunk.
While those reports will loom over the hearing, the committee hearing is expected to focus only on Ford’s allegations.
In his opening statement, Kavanaugh is expected to call the accusations “last-minute smears, pure and simple. … There has been a frenzy to come up with something — anything, no matter how far-fetched or odious — that will block a vote on my nomination. … Such grotesque and obvious character assassination — if allowed to succeed — will dissuade competent and good people of all political persuasions from serving our country.”
“Dr. Ford’s allegation goes back 36 years,” he said in his statement. “I was not perfect in those days, just as I am not perfect today. I drank beer with my friends. Sometimes I had too many. … But that’s not why we are here today. … I never did anything remotely resembling what Dr. Ford describes.”