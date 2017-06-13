Sessions faces senators eager for answers on Comey, Russia and Trump

Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions is heading to Capitol Hill to face sharp questions about his Russian contacts and his role in firing FBI Director James B. Comey amid concerns that President Trump may be considering firing the special counsel investigating his administration.

Sessions, a former four-term senator from Alabama, will testify in public Tuesday before the Senate Intelligence Committee to give his own version of a turbulent month that saw the firing of Comey, the appointment of a special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, and new questions about Sessions’ own meetings with Russian officials.

The nation’s top law enforcement official, Sessions recused himself on March 2 from the FBI’s investigations of Russian meddling in the election and any improper ties between some of Trump’s campaign or White House aides and Russian authorities.

How to watch Jeff Sessions testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee

Sessions said he stepped down because of his involvement in Trump’s campaign, where he was an early and vocal supporter. But his decision closely followed a controversy over his failure to disclose two meetings with Sergey Kislyak, Russia’s top envoy in Washington, to his Senate confirmation hearing.

Sessions may be asked at the hearing about reports that he had a third meeting with Kislyak in April 2016 during a reception at Washington’s Mayflower Hotel, where Trump was giving a campaign speech.

Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) said on MSNBC on Monday that evidence of that encounter comes in part from an intercepted conversation “between Kislyak and his people.”

Kislyak may have been exaggerating the contact, Franken said.

Sessions is expected to say at the hearing Tuesday that he has not had any involvement in the Russia investigation since his recusal.

In a statement, the Justice Department said Sessions began avoiding any briefings related to that probe shortly after Trump’s inauguration.

After his recusal, though, Sessions wrote a memo at Trump’s request saying that he recommended Comey be fired.

In his own testimony before the same committee last week, Comey said he deliberately avoided telling Sessions about what he felt was pressure from Trump to drop an investigation into Michael T. Flynn, Trump’s former national security advisor.

Comey also said that Sessions didn’t respond to his entreaties to keep him away from private meetings with Trump, a version disputed by Sessions.

The hearing comes as a new development roils Washington.

On Monday evening, Trump confidant Christopher Ruddy said in an interview on PBS that Trump was weighing whether to fire Mueller as the special counsel. “I think he’s weighing that option,” Ruddy said.

The comment sparked immediate concerns on Capitol Hill and elsewhere that Trump might seek to block the investigation in an echo of President Nixon’s dismissal of a special prosecutor in the notorious “Saturday Night Massacre” of the Watergate scandal.

Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod J. Rosenstein, at another congressional hearing Tuesday, said only he has the authority to fire Mueller and that he would not do so without cause – even if the order came from the president.

joseph.tanfani@latimes.com

Twitter: @jtanfani

