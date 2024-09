Judge tosses some counts in Georgia election case against Trump and others

Even with a total of nine counts quashed, 32 counts remain in the Georgia case, including an overarching racketeering charge brought against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and other defendants.

The judge overseeing the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump and others tossed out three counts Thursday in the indictment — including two counts brought against the former president — saying that they lie beyond the state’s jurisdiction.

The case against Trump and others who are appealing an order allowing Fulton County Dist. Atty. Fani Willis to continue prosecuting the case is on hold while that appeal is pending. But Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee issued orders Thursday based on motions filed by two defendants, Shawn Still and John Eastman, who are not part of that appeal, meaning the case against them is not paused.

The judge in March had thrown out six counts of the indictment, a ruling that prosecutors are appealing. Even with a total of nine counts quashed, 32 counts remain, including an overarching racketeering charge brought against all of the defendants.

At issue in Thursday’s ruling are two counts having to do with the filing of a document with the federal court in Atlanta that falsely claimed Trump had won the state of Georgia and 16 Republicans who signed the document were the “duly elected and qualified electors” from the state. Trump lost the state to Joe Biden by more than 11,000 votes.

One of the counts charges three of those Republicans, including Still, with filing false documents. The other charges Trump and others, including Eastman, with conspiracy to file false documents.

McAfee wrote that punishing someone for filing certain documents with a federal court would “enable a state to constrict the scope of materials assessed by a federal court and impair the administration of justice in that tribunal to police its own proceedings.” He concluded that those two counts must be quashed “as beyond the jurisdiction of this State.”

The third count charges Trump and Eastman with filing false documents, saying they “knowingly and unlawfully” filed a lawsuit with the federal court in Atlanta while “having reason to know” that the document included at least one “materially false” statement about the 2020 election in Georgia.

McAfee cited case law that says complaints filed in federal court fall within the scope federal perjury statutes and said the charge must be quashed.

A spokesman for Willis said prosecutors are reviewing the order and declined to comment.

Buddy Parker, a lawyer for Eastman, in an email applauded McAfee’s findings. Steve Sadow, Trump’s lead attorney, also celebrated the ruling, saying in an email that Trump and his Georgia legal team “have prevailed once again.”

Brumback writes for the Associated Press.