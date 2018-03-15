White House is sanctioning Russian hackers who meddled in the campaign

The Trump administration is taking action against Russians who meddled in the 2016 elections, and issued a warning that hackers controlled by Russian President Vladimir Putin have tried to infiltrate the U.S. electrical grid and water system, according to U.S. national security officials.
President Trump himself has not criticized Russia for its role in spreading fake news stories during the election, but the move Thursday is the strongest action taken yet against Russians for meddling. The move follows a nerve agent attack linked to Putin's government against two Russians in Salisbury, England, and the mysterious death of another Russian man who had clashed with Putin.
The Treasury Department added sanctions against the Internet Research Agency that special counsel Robert Mueller III included in a series of indictments against Russia. Also, officials confirmed that Russian government-backed hackers were behind an attempt to infiltrate U.S. electrical grids and water services, a series of cyber attacks that is "long-term and still ongoing," a U.S. national security official said.
