Trump order would ban most transgender troops from serving, setting stage for court battle

The new order "categorically bans transgender people from service, with no legitimate basis," said Jennifer Levi, who directs the transgender rights project for Gay and Lesbian Advocates and Defenders (GLAD) in Boston. "This policy deems transgender people unfit for service. It's basically an absolute ban. We will continue to challenge this because there is no military justification for it. And I expect ultimately this will be resolved in the U.S. Supreme Court."