The long and complicated road to understanding Jeff Sessions and matters of race

Jeff Sessions’ uneasy history with race can be traced back to the long, winding roads that cut through the pine forests and farmland in this deep corner of the Deep South.

As a boy, Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III began each day before dawn, boarding a segregated bus to his all-white school. En route he and his classmates passed the bus ferrying blacks students in the opposite direction.

The day ended when he sat down to dinner each night with his father, an avowed segregationist.

Reflecting on those years, Sessions acknowledged recently that he knew back then that segregation was morally wrong and regretted standing by passively as civil rights leaders in the 1960s struggled and died in the fight for equality.

“I should have stepped forward more and been a leader and more positive force,” Sessions said in February while participating in a ceremony honoring the Selma “foot soldiers.”

Yet despite efforts to leave the past behind and even recast himself as something of a civil rights advocate in the face of opposition to his expected nomination to lead the Justice Department under Donald Trump, Sessions has not been able to shake questions about his views and positions on racial matters.

Particular attention has focused on his early years growing up in Alabama and starting his career as a U.S. attorney. After becoming Alabama’s top law enforcement officer, he had his first opportunity to exercise prosecutorial discretion and was accused of using it in a way that adversely affected minorities.

Those decisions will take center stage in coming weeks when the Senate Judiciary Committee holds confirmation hearings into the 69-year-old Alabama senator’s record. The same committee in 1986 rejected Sessions’ nomination by President Reagan for a federal judgeship, in part because Justice Department colleagues alleged he had made racially insensitive comments.

The issue of race, especially in the South, is painful, contentious, and sometimes nuanced. By all accounts, Sessions has enjoyed lifelong friendships with African Americans, is respected by former black employees and has even earned recent praise from a top black state legislator.

Even so, the conservative Republican’s policy positions, decisions as a prosecutor and racially tinged comments have led many civil rights advocates to fear how he would enforce the nation’s anti-discrimination laws.

“The bad outweighs the good when we look at his overall record,” said Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

Civil rights advocates say Sessions recently tried to paper over his record by taking credit — in his Senate confirmation questionnaire to join Trump’s Cabinet — for bringing anti-discrimination lawsuits as a U.S. attorney in Alabama, despite having done little work personally on the cases. Trump transition officials concede Sessions didn’t prepare or lead the lawsuits, but fully supported them.

Sessions’ perceptions about race were forged as a boy, growing up in the northern section of then-segregated and sparsely populated Monroe County, best known for its high number of lynchings and being the birthplace of Harper Lee, author of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” a seminal novel dealing with race and justice.

Sessions, who was named after the president of the Confederacy and a confederate general, has largely avoided discussing his upbringing or his father’s views, even with some of his closest friends, both in childhood and as an adult.

“It’s just not something we talk about or talked about,” said Ralph Reaves, a friend from his grade school and high school days. “It just was what it was.”

Ralph Reeves, a childhood chum of Jeff Sessions', outside the home where the future senator was raised in Hybart, Ala. Del Quentin Wilber Ralph Reeves, a childhood chum of Jeff Sessions', outside the home where the future senator was raised in Hybart, Ala. Ralph Reeves, a childhood chum of Jeff Sessions', outside the home where the future senator was raised in Hybart, Ala. (Del Quentin Wilber)

That period also marked the start of Sessions’ embrace of conservatism and the Republican Party, fueled by a high school teacher who encouraged the promising student to read National Review. It was a time when the GOP — the party of Lincoln — had few supporters in the South. During the 1964 presidential campaign, the family’s pickup truck notably featured a bumper sticker backing Republican nominee Barry Goldwater.

He excelled at Huntingdon College, a small Methodist school in Montgomery, Ala., where he was a member of the Young Republicans Club and president of the student government. Though his class of 1969 included the first black student and was located near the epicenter of many civil rights protests, classmates say race and discrimination were rarely discussed.

Jeff Sessions (first row, far right) with fellow members of Huntingdon College's Young Republicans Club in 1969. Methodist Archives Center. Huntingdon College Library. Jeff Sessions (first row, far right) with fellow members of Huntingdon College's Young Republicans Club in 1969. Jeff Sessions (first row, far right) with fellow members of Huntingdon College's Young Republicans Club in 1969. (Methodist Archives Center. Huntingdon College Library.)

“It was just something our parents had done,” said Jack Mooresmith, a Huntingdon classmate. “But my generation didn’t believe in it and nobody paid any attention to it.”

Thinking he might want to be an educator, Sessions spent his first year after graduation teaching the sixth grade at a small black public school in Montgomery.

“It was the end of segregation, but there were still some schools that were virtually all African American,” Sessions told the Washington Examiner in 2009. “I think my class was all African American. I really worked hard at it, but I’m afraid I learned as much as my students.”

In the fall of 1970, he enrolled at the University of Alabama Law School, which had integrated just a year earlier. Within his first few weeks at school he befriended Donald Watkins, a black classmate. Watkins still warmly recalls how Sessions was one of the few white students who welcomed him with a handshake and smile.

“He was literally the second white person to speak to me,” said Watkins, who went on to become a civil rights lawyer. “He acknowledged my humanity. When somebody is nice to you, when you can walk down the hall and [other] people are referring to you [with racial slurs] and somebody was treating you with decency, that was huge in 1970.”