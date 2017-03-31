Yes, there's another election in L.A. on Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know and why it matters

The election for the 34th Congressional District is Tuesday, and 24 candidates are vying to fill the vacancy in the central Los Angeles district. Here’s what you should know if you’re one of the 305,000 voters in the district, and why you should care if you aren’t.

There’s another election happening? What? Where? Why? How?

Yes, we know Los Angeles just got through with an election March 7, but that was for L.A. mayor, City Council and county measures.

This election is about electing a new member of Congress for L.A.’s 34th District, which stretches from Koreatown and Westlake, through downtown, Chinatown and parts of East Los Angeles, Boyle Heights, Highland Park and Eagle Rock.

There’s hasn’t been a member of Congress representing those neighborhoods since Feb. 1, when Xavier Becerra resigned to be sworn in as California’s attorney general.

It’s the first congressional election since Donald Trump was elected president, so it’s been getting a lot of national attention.

Though Gov. Jerry Brown nominated Becerra for the post back in December, the fact that he didn’t step down until he was confirmed by the state Legislature made it hard to consolidate the special election with the already scheduled March races.

The two dozen hopefuls are wrangling for a spot among the top two finishers, hoping to get into a likely runoff election June 6. If any candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, no runoff will be held, but with so many competing, the chances of that happening are low.

So who’s running?

Most of the candidates have never run for political office before. There’s a union organizer, a former journalist and a film producer in the running. There’s also a state assemblyman, a county prosecutor and a slew of local activists and community leaders.

Here’s a rundown of the long list of candidates who are running.

What do they think about the top issues?

All but four of the candidates are Democrats. Even though most of them are basically in agreement about some of the biggest challenges facing the district, their approach to the issues differs significantly. And there are also a Republican, a Libertarian, a Green Party member and an independent in the mix.

To help you sift through some of their policy stands, we asked the candidates to give us their views in 100 words or less on six top issues.

Here’s what 23 candidates in L.A.’s congressional race say on the top issues.

Immigration issues matter a lot to voters and to the candidates

With Trump in the White House and potential battles brewing over issues like sanctuary cities, most of the candidates have vowed to fight the president on immigration issues if elected.

One poll suggested immigration is one of the top priorities among likely voters, and half of the candidates in the race are either immigrants or the children of immigrants.

A lot of women are running

Thirteen of the 24 candidates in this race are women, and eight are Latinas. Many of them have years of experience as community organizers, media personalities and activists.

Several of the candidates participated in the women’s marches in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

When asked at a recent candidate forum to describe themselves in one word, the women running in the 34th District chose words such as “relentless,” “strong” and “badass.”

Many see this as a contest between establishment Democrats and the Bernie Sanders progressive wing of the party

This is one of the few districts in California that voted for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders over Hillary Clinton in last year’s presidential primary.

Three candidates, Wendy Carrillo, Kenneth Mejia and former Sanders campaign aide Arturo Carmona, are competing for votes from the most progressive wing of the party. Sanders hasn’t thrown his support to any candidate.

State Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez is considered by most to be the establishment candidate. He’s raised the most money, a lot of it from powerful political action committees.

This is considered a safe Democratic seat, so as the intraparty battle plays out in this first-in-the-nation special election, it could hold clues as to where Democratic Party politics are headed in the future.