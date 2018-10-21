California's progressive plans could rest on one state Senate race, where rural interests collide with party politics

To achieve that goal, Democrats are eyeing the open seat in the 12th Senate District, stretching from Fresno to Monterey counties. Represented by a Republican for more than two decades, the GOP’s share of voters has been falling since 2001, when the two major parties registered voters in nearly equal numbers. Now, Democrats have an 18-point registration advantage there and nearly one-fourth of voters have no party preference, so Republicans must bring their all to win.