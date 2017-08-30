Essential Politics: Trump’s Texas moment of truth

The size and seriousness of a natural disaster can change the trajectory of political debate. But what’s happening in flood-ravaged Texas is extraordinary and would test even the most even-keeled presidential administration.

That’s not what most have seen in the first seven months from President Trump.

Good morning from the state capital. I’m Sacramento Bureau Chief John Myers, and as California rescue officials head to the Lone Star state lend a hand, it’s far from clear just how much worse things will get there before they get better.

And into the region on Tuesday flew the president.

TRUMP’S LOOK AT TEXAS

Our colleague Hailey Branson-Potts had a great line in her coverage of Trump’s trip to Corpus Christi — that he was greeted by "a mix of well-wishers and protesters, both thrilled and furious he was here."

For a president who’s rarely skipped an opportunity to take a victory lap, his tone in speaking with Texas elected officials on Tuesday was more subdued.

"We’ll congratulate each other when it’s all finished," Trump said.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon is promising up to 30,000 troops are prepared to assist in response to Harvey’s aftermath.

As always, we’ll keep track of the latest political implications of the storm’s aftermath on our Essential Washington news feed.

And of course, helping those in need tops everything else. Here’s how you can chip in.

WEDNESDAY’S POLITICAL ROUNDUP

-- "All options are on the table," said the president, after North Korea launched a missile that flew over the northernmost region of Japan.

-- Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is taking some heat for a vote he took four years ago against helping victims of a different storm.

-- Trump offered an emphatic defense on Monday of his pardon for former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio during an event with the president of Finland.

-- Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Tuesday said President Trump should work to unite and heal the country.

-- The man now embroiled in the Trump-Russia investigation was once an FBI informant.

-- Hillary Clinton’s book tour will bring her to the campus of UC Davis in October. Oh, and this time she’s also going to Wisconsin.

2018 BALLOT: ALL EGGS CAGE-FREE?

While it’s been awfully quiet for most of the summer when it comes to groups eyeing a California ballot measure next fall, a high-profile effort was introduced on Tuesday.

And this one is all about your grocery store shelves: a measure to require, among other things, all eggs sold in the state be "cage free."

The initiative’s language, drafted by the Humane Society of the United States, addresses the group’s concerns that 2008’s Proposition 2 — which required hens to have more room in their habitats -- did not achieve the right conditions for farm animals, including pigs and calves.

LEGISLATURE INCHES TOWARD A HOUSING DEAL

As the clock ticks toward the final day of this year’s legislative session in Sacramento, no issue is bigger or more closely watched than the handful of bills designed to take a first stab at California’s housing crisis.

On Monday, Gov. Jerry Brown and legislative leaders agreed to support a $4-billion housing bond for the 2018 ballot.

On Tuesday morning, key legislation was amended to give cities and counties more control over housing dollars. But some Democrats in the Assembly whose votes are needed to pass that bill remain undecided.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is joining with mayors of other large California cities at the state Capitol later today to press for action.

FROM THE COURT FILES

There have been two notable court rulings this week that could have major impact on local politics across the Golden State.

In Sacramento, a judge nixed a law that would have allowed public, taxpayer financing of some local political campaigns in California.