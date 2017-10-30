Essential Politics: Women raise their voices on sexual harassment

“Why don’t you shut your mouth and open your legs because that’s what you do best.”

That’s what Amy Brown said a male lobbyist on the other side of an issue said to her in front of a large group of people at the entrance to the state Senate chamber about a decade ago.

Brown’s shocking experience is one of 20 stories our team shared Sunday. Chris Megerian, Jack Dolan, Melanie Mason and Dakota Smith teamed up to craft a powerful piece in the women’s own words. And, for so many women, the stories may seem familiar.

Over the last few weeks, women in California politics have been speaking out about sexual harassment and unwanted touching in Sacramento after keeping their conversations discreet for years.

As part of this unfolding conversation, Mason broke the news Friday that an assemblyman was disciplined for groping a staffer when he was a chief of staff. The 2009 investigation found "it is more likely than not that Raul Bocanegra engaged in behavior that night which does not meet the Assembly’s expectations for professionalism."

Mason also reports that even though both houses of the Legislature have said they will examine their procedures to field complaints of misbehavior in light of the sexual harassment allegations, the state Senate does not make it easy for women to come forward.

George Skelton also looks at the issue of harassment. He writes that the Capitol has always been a “sexual playground,” complete with bullies and bad actors. What’s different now is that women are speaking out.

(Don’t miss Skelton’s 1979 piece from the archives: Politics, Marriage Hard to Mix, Legislators Find)

We’ll be continuing to follow this story here. If you work in government and politics and have a story to share, we’d like to hear from you.

THE BIGGEST POLITICAL STORY IN THE WORLD

One of two former top strategists for the Trump campaign is likely to face indictment as early as Monday, according to a senior Democrat. That would be the first criminal charges in the intensifying probe led by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III into current and former members of President Trump’s inner orbit.

Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank), ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, said a federal judge could unseal an indictment against either Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign manager, or Michael Flynn, who briefly served as Trump’s national security advisor in the White House. "We haven’t been told who it is," he said on ABC’s "This Week."

We’ll be tracking what happens with Mueller in the moment on Essential Washington.

MORE CHALLENGERS, MORE MONEY

The latest campaign finance reports show the challengers running in California’s House races are raising more money earlier than any other group of challengers has in years.

As Democrats work to regain power in the House, there are more than three times as many congressional challengers across the state today than there were before the 2016 election. With 80 running so far, the candidates have raised money more quickly than any other group of challengers going back to 2003. And 90% of what was raised has gone to Democrats, Christine Mai-Duc reports.

YOU’LL HEAR MORE ABOUT THIS IF YOU LIVE IN A SWING DISTRICT

California's GOP members of Congress all voted in favor of the Republican budget, paving the way for tax overhaul. Gov. Jerry Brown had urged them not to in a letter before the vote. Rep. Darrell Issa responded with a letter of his own accusing Brown of "pretending to care" about California taxpayers.

Brown also criticized the state’s Republicans for having a "slavish adherence" to Trump and party leaders.

MEANWHILE, IN THE GOVERNOR’S RACE ...

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Sunday that he will not run for governor next year. But he didn’t say anything about seeking the presidency in 2020. In a few months, the Democratic mayor will be visiting South Carolina, home to the first-in-the-South presidential primary, Dakota Smith and Seema Mehta report.