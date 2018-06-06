Democrats look like they'll make it through California's House primary. Here's what's next

Tuesday’s primary could have been disastrous for Democrats in California. With the largest portion of their national House battleground in play here, there had been concern for months that the state’s primary, which advances the top two vote-getters regardless of party, would leave voters with two Republicans to choose from in several key races.
Party leaders coaxed, pressured and demanded that lower-tier Democratic candidates step aside to help consolidate their fields. They spent millions of dollars attacking Republicans with the best chances of blocking their candidates from competition and, eventually, explicitly backed two Democrats in at-risk seats.
By early Wednesday morning, it appeared it had all paid off, with Democrats poised to slide into second place for all 14 GOP-held districts in California. Democrats have targeted 10 of those and their candidacies will matter most in the seven seats where voters sent a Republican House member back to Congress but chose Hillary Clinton for president in 2016.
With the threat of the primary seemingly behind them, Democrats must pivot as they seek to unseat established GOP incumbents and capture two open seats where Republican candidates have major advantages.
10th District
As of early Wednesday, GOP Rep. Jeff Denham (R-Turlock) had secured a spot in the general election while Democrat Josh Harder appeared to have edged out Republican Ted Howze for the second slot. Harder, a businessman with deep roots in the Central Valley district, has proved a prolific fundraiser, raking in nearly $1.5 million as of May 16.
21st District
With only two candidates on the ballot, the 21st District primary results were never in question. Rep. David Valadao (R-Hanford) with face Democratic businessman T.J. Cox in a race that on paper could be a pickup opportunity for Democrats, but which has consistently eluded Democrats for years.
25th District
With 94% of precincts reporting, Katie Hill was ahead of fellow Democrat Bryan Caforio for a chance at unseating GOP Rep. Steve Knight (R-Palmdale). Knight had a strong showing, receiving 53% of the vote so far, but Hill has been neck-and-neck with Knight on fundraising for the entire election.
39th District
This crowded race to replace retiring Rep. Ed Royce (R-Fullerton) will likely come down to former GOP assemblywoman Young Kim and Navy veteran-turned-multimillionaire Gil Cisneros, a Democrat. Kim, a former Royce staffer who has his endorsement, will have the weight of the GOP establishment behind her, while Cisneros has demonstrated a willingness to spend his vast resources to win the seat.
45th District
With all election day ballots in, Emily’s List-endorsed Katie Porter, a Democrat, was running ahead of fellow UC Irvine law professor Dave Min for the chance to take on GOP Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Irvine). Porter, endorsed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has cast herself as the more progressive of the two and must count on a wave of Democratic turnout to have a chance at unseating Walters.
48th District
In the race against GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa), Democrats Harley Rouda and Hans Keirstead were battling for second place. But early Wednesday, they were more than 1,100 votes ahead of Scott Baugh, a GOP challenger who threatened to box Democrats out of this crucial race. Rohrabacher, who has seen his support among local Republican activists erode, received just 30% of votes with all precincts reporting; Baugh got 16%.
49th District
Diane Harkey, the Republican chair of the state tax board, appears poised to face either Democratic attorney Mike Levin or former Clinton campaign advisor Sara Jacobs in the general election in the race to replace Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista). Neither have the name recognition or political experience Harkey boasts, but Jacobs has the backing of Emily’s List and millions of dollars in personal cash her disposal.
Staff writer Sarah D. Wire contributed to this report.