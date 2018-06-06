Californians are considering five statewide ballot propositions

On Tuesday, Californians are tasked with considering five propositions that vary from wildlife protections to modifying the state Constitution. Here is a rundown of what’s on the ballot.
Proposition 68
Formally known as the California Drought, Water, Parks, Climate, Coastal Protection and Outdoor Access For All Act, this proposition would allow the state to borrow $4 billion in bonds for state and local parks and other environmental protection and restoration projects.
The money would be used to restore parks in lower-income communities, protecting wildlife habitats and rivers or coastal areas, and improving flood protection and groundwater systems.
A legislative analysis suggests once the bonds are paid off, the total cost would be more than $6 billion.
State Sen. Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) wrote the initiative. Seven different groups contributed a total of $6 million to support the proposition, according to campaign finance tracking website Cal-Access.
Proposition 69
The state Senate approved a measure in April that would prohibit lawmakers from borrowing transportation-related revenue for unrelated programs.
This proposition would ban the use of any of the new vehicle fees and diesel taxes, totaling around $2 billion a year, for nontransportation purposes.
Supporters of the measure include the California Alliance for Jobs - Rebuild California Committee, Members' Voice of the State Building and Construction Trades Council of California, and United Contractors.
Even if the proposition is approved, its impact remains unclear. There is an effort underway to repeal the gas tax increases on the November ballot.
Proposition 70
This proposition would require a two-thirds vote from both houses of the Legislature to approve future spending of cap-and-trade revenue.
The amendment came after lengthy 2017 negotiations between Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown and lawmakers who agreed to extend the state’s signature climate change program and add new air pollution regulations.
State Assemblyman Chad Mayes (R-Yucca Valley) led Assembly Republicans in the push for this proposition.
"California Republicans are different than national Republicans," Mayes said last July. "Many of us believe that climate change is real, and that it's a responsibility we have to work to address it.”
Proposition 71
According to the California Constitution, statewide ballot measures that are winning by the end of election day immediately become law — even if all votes haven’t been counted.
This proposition would mandate that all ballots be counted before a measure becomes law.
“Allowing initiatives and referenda to go into effect immediately after an election may lead to some confusion,” Assemblyman Kevin Mullin (D-South San Francisco) said during a legislative hearing. “In some instances, elections are too close to call for some time after the polls close.”
Proposition 72
If approved, Proposition 72 will allow homeowners to add rainwater-capture systems without having their properties reassessed or their property taxes raised. The proposition could be an incentive for homeowners to reduce consumption from public water supplies in case of drought.