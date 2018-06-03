California’s ballots won’t all be counted next week, and that's completely normal

Not that polling places matter as much as they used to. In 2002 only 26% of California’s ballots were cast absentee. By 2014, that had risen to 69%. Translation: Mistakes aren’t discovered until the envelope is opened at election headquarters in places like Norwalk for voters in Los Angeles County. State law is clear that a voter’s intent, even when a ballot’s stray marks or rips cause it to be rejected by a scanner, must be honored when possible.