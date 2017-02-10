Week 3: Trump hits several walls

Every presidency hits a rough patch eventually, but few have slammed into the barriers quite as early or quite as hard as the Trump administration in its third week in office.

President Trump remains popular with the voters who elected him — although numerous polls show he has not gained ground with anyone else — and that support from his base will continue to be a major asset.

But a question now looms for the president and his top aides: Do they examine how what even allies say were flaws in their decision-making led them into trouble? Or does Trump respond to frustration by going on the attack?

MULTIPLE SETBACKS

The biggest, most dramatic reversal for Trump came from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which rejected his plea to put into effect his travel ban on visitors from seven mostly Muslim countries.

That fight may now move to the Supreme Court, where, as David Savage wrote, the justices might be inclined toward a compromise to avoid a 4-4 split.

It’s also possible that Trump could rewrite his executive order, which was written by top aides Stephen Miller and Steve Bannon in great haste after minimal consultation with government experts. A rewrite could fix some of the biggest weaknesses the appeals court identified in its ruling, but it would implicitly concede that the initial process was flawed.

While the court fight absorbed most of the nation’s attention, the week brought other problems:

In a late-night telephone call on Thursday, Trump gave in to pressure from Beijing and reaffirmed the longstanding “one-China” policy that the Chinese regard as an essential part of relations between the two countries.

In December, Trump had said in an interview with Fox News that “I don’t know why we have to be bound by a one-China policy unless we make a deal with China having to do with other things, including trade.”

Shortly before his inauguration, he told the Wall Street Journal that “everything is under negotiation, including one-China.”

His promise to get tough on China has been a central element of Trump’s claim that his experience as a businessman would allow him to get better deals for the U.S. than his predecessors achieved.

But China’s president, Xi Jinping, rejected negotiations over one China, and Trump climbed down. If he gained anything in return, the White House statement was silent about it.

Trump has also backed away from his previous criticism of NATO, as Bill Hennigan reported.

The moves may reflect the influence of Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, both of whom have been trying to reassure allies about the new administration’s plans.

OBAMACARE: MEND IT DON’T END IT?

Trump also appeared to pull back this week from his insistence on the immediate repeal of Obamacare: During an interview with Fox’s Bill O’Reilly, timed to coincide with the Super Bowl, Trump said that replacing President Obama’s healthcare law would take longer than he had thought.

"Maybe it'll take til some time into next year," he said. “It's statutorily … takes a while to get. We're going to be putting it in fairly soon," he continued.

“I would like to say by the end of the year, at least the rudiments, but we should have something within the year and the following year."

In his campaign, Trump said he would move to repeal Obamacare on “Day 1” of his administration. Instead, he signed an executive order that was long on rhetoric but short on specifics. Then, in his first week, he said the repeal would come “very quickly,” insisting Congress should act within weeks.

But Republicans are increasingly divided on how to proceed .

As Noam Levey reported, Republicans succeeded in confirming Trump’s nominee for secretary of Health and Human Services, Tom Price, on a party-line vote early Friday morning, but they have yet to come up with a plan for repeal.

Many GOP lawmakers now talk about “fixing” Obamacare, not repealing it. That prospect threatens mutiny from the GOP’s most ardent conservatives.

AT WAR WITH McCAIN

Overseas, the first military effort under the new administration — a Jan. 28 raid on an Al Qaeda base in Yemen — has increasingly come under criticism. The attack cost the life of one U.S. service member, killed several civilians and appears to have failed in at least some of its objectives.

As the operation’s problems became public this week, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), the head of the Senate Armed Services Committee, questioned White House claims that the raid had been a “huge success.”

Trump fired back in a tweet saying McCain “Only emboldens the enemy! He's been losing so long he doesn't know how to win anymore.”