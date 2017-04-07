Trump bombs Syria, demotes Steve Bannon and gets a Supreme Court nominee confirmed. Highlights of Week 11.

LAT (LAT)

Just one week ago, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, speaking in Turkey, made official a policy shift that President Trump had hinted at since early in his campaign — the U.S. would no longer actively seek the ouster of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Four days later, Assad’s forces, according to U.S. intelligence, launched a sarin-gas attack on a rebel-controlled town in northern Syria. And on Thursday, in retaliation, American missiles rained down on a Syrian airfield.

It was the first direct U.S. strike against Assad’s forces in the seven-year history of that country’s civil war.

AN OVERSHADOWED SUMMIT

We can’t know yet how this attack ultimately will be seen. Will it be as a successful effort at deterrence — a low-cost military strike efficiently executed by the president, Defense Secretary James N. Mattis and national security advisor H.R. McMaster?

Or will we look back at Thursday evening as the moment Trump took a fateful first step into Syria’s intractable civil war and had to give up on warmer relations with Russia? By Friday morning, Syria was denouncing the attack as aggression, and Russia was vowing to strengthen Syria’s air defenses.

What we do know is that the 11th week of Trump’s presidency marked the point at which he ran up against the harsh realities of a complex world.

The week was supposed to be all about Trump’s meeting at Mar-a-Lago with Chinese President Xi Jinping and the successful confirmation of the president’s Supreme Court nominee, Neil M. Gorsuch.

But events intervened in an unusually brutal fashion.

The administration initially had a muted response to Syria’s chemical weapons attack, as Bill Hennigan, Nabih Bulos and I reported. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, speaking off camera, denounced the use of chemical weapons as “heinous” but pointedly noted that the administration was not interested in regime change. Assad’s hold on power was a “political reality,” he said.

That was consistent with Trump’s “America First” policy of not engaging in moral crusades elsewhere in the world. It was also consistent with Trump’s own repeatedly tweeted advice to President Obama the last time Syria used chemical weapons.

At the time, in roughly a dozen tweets in late August and early September, Trump bluntly warned Obama not to launch an airstrike in retaliation.

One example: “Don't attack Syria - an attack that will bring nothing but trouble for the U.S. Focus on making our country strong and great again!”

But the world looks different from the Oval Office, as Obama repeatedly said. The pictures of dying children had a strong effect on Trump, according to people who talked with him.

By the next day, in a news conference with the visiting King Abdullah of Jordan, Trump publicly said that the attack “crosses many, many lines” and had changed the way he thought about Assad.

By that night, the Pentagon had drawn up options, and on Thursday Mattis flew to Florida to give Trump a final briefing.

A CROWDED AGENDA

At the same time they were grappling with Syria, Trump’s advisors were trying to come up with a policy to handle the more existential threat posed by North Korea’s nuclear program — a main item on the agenda for the summit with Xi.

The subject is one where Trump's tough talk will be put to the test, Barbara Demick reported.

In advance of the summit, Trump advisors expressed hopes that he and Xi could form a personal bond, Brian Bennett, Noah Bierman and Mike Memoli reported. China experts warned that was unlikely.

Chinese officials mostly expressed anxieties about what could go wrong, our colleague Jonathan Kaiman reported from Beijing.

Unlike previous U.S.-Chinese summit meetings, this one was not tightly choreographed in advance, White House officials said.

That doesn’t mean the agenda was simple, though.

In the run-up to the summit, both the U.S. and the North Korea have escalated tensions. Pyongyang has launched a series of provocative missile tests. Administration officials, especially Tillerson, who traveled to the region recently, have conspicuously rattled sabers.

The rhetoric has been designed, in part, to warn the Chinese that if they don’t do more to restrain the North Koreans, the U.S. might take military action.

In addition to North Korea, Trump talked publicly about wanting to have a tough conversation with Xi about trade. One problem, however, is that on North Korea and trade, Trump wants concessions from China. It’s not clear what, if anything, he’s prepared to offer in return.

Another problem is that China has tools for leverage. One of the few big accomplishments in U.S.-Chinese relations in the last few years, for example, was an agreement under which the Chinese cut back sharply on industrial cyber-espionage aimed at U.S. firms. In advance of the summit, U.S. cyber experts warned those gains could be reversed, Bennett reported.

One issue that’s not expected to get a lot of attention is climate change. Under Obama, the U.S. used to push China on global warming. Now the positions have been reversed, Kaiman reported. The Chinese will continue to try to reduce the amount of coal they burn — something they desperately need to do to clean up the smog that chokes northern China’s cities. But whether China can, or is willing to, step into an international leadership role on the issue is a big unknown.