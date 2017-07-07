A foreboding speech, a fraught meeting with Putin: Trump's European trip is no break

Presidents typically acknowledge no ghostwriters. Even when the wordsmith was clearly visible, White House officials in previous administrations have insisted that the president wrote the initial draft or crafted the final version of his major speeches.

One of the many unique characteristics of the Trump White House is that it has largely dropped that fiction.

Instead, President Trump’s major speeches, like the one he delivered in Warsaw on Thursday, get treated more like those of a reigning monarch: The government writes them, he delivers them. They become policy because he’s spoken them, not necessarily because he has adopted the words as his own.

Good afternoon, I’m David Lauter, Washington bureau chief. Welcome to the Friday edition of our Essential Politics newsletter, in which we look at the events of the week in Washington and elsewhere in national politics and highlight some particularly insightful stories.

Warning of terror as a threat to the West

Thursday’s speech on terrorism had some of the now-familiar hallmarks of Trump’s scripted speeches:

Unlike the exuberance he sometimes shows in his extemporaneous rally speeches, the delivery was wooden, somewhat halting, like a person reading a text with which he’s not entirely familiar.

As is often the case, there was an unscripted side remark when he hit a particularly vivid passage. (“That’s tough,” he said, after reading a sentence about Poland being attacked in 1939 by the Nazis from the west and the Soviets from the east).

And, like his Inaugural address, which also was largely written by his policy adviser Stephen Miller, the tone was dark and foreboding, warning that the unique civilization of the West faces attacks from “the South or the East” that threaten to undermine its “will to survive.”

As Brian Bennett and I wrote, the speech framed the fight against terrorism as a clash of civilizations, an approach that Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama both had carefully avoided.

The extent to which that view captures Trump’s own thinking is hard to know — he’s not a person who has exhibited a consistent ideology — but it does encapsulate the views of the administration faction that includes Miller and White House strategist Stephen K. Bannon.

The Bannon wing of the White House has lost some fights in recent months over policy issues, including trade. And Bannon for a time appeared to be locked in a no-win battle with Trump’s adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

But the terrorism speech served as a reminder that the nationalist, populist part of Trump’s administration remains powerful, especially because of its ability to shape what the president says in public.

Kushner at home

Speaking of Kushner, he’s become politically toxic in a place where his family’s real estate company has a lot of money at stake — Jersey City — Barbara Demick reports. The city’s mayor, Steve Fulop, recently withdrew his support for a tax abatement the Kushners were counting on for a major new development project.

It’s all an example of the two-sided nature of Trump’s entanglement of his political life with the families’ business dealings. The Trump and Kushner families appear to have benefited in some ways from the presidency but have lost in others.

The Putin meeting

The most intensely watched part of Trump’s trip — indeed, one of the most carefully scrutinized moments of this phase of his presidency — was always going to be his initial meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Several hours before the meeting, Trump tweeted an odd comment about Hillary Clinton’s former campaign manager, John Podesta: “Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Disgraceful!” he wrote.

The “everyone here is talking” part was almost certainly untrue — it’s hard to imagine that more than a handful of people in Hamburg, Germany, for the G-20 economic summit had Podesta on their minds. Clearly, however, as he prepared to meet with Putin, Trump did. [Several other parts of the tweet involve apparent confusion on Trump’s part — Podesta had nothing to do with the Democratic National Committee server, nor did the CIA].

When the two leaders sat down, shortly after 4 p.m. local time, they exchanged routine pleasantries. The two met for two hours and 16 minutes, far longer than the typical Trump meeting. Check back on our Essential Washington blog for details as they become available. Whether anything more comes of the meeting may not be known for days, weeks or even longer.

Healthcare still hanging by a thread

With the Senate on recess, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky continues to call Republican lawmakers to see whether there’s a path forward to a deal that would get 50 votes on the healthcare overhaul. So far, there isn’t.

At stake is the health coverage for millions of people, many of them children.

The potential impact on kids has not gotten much attention in this year’s healthcare debate. But as Noam Levey wrote, children would be hit hard by the steep reductions in Medicaid that the Senate plan would bring about.