A critical month looms for the Trump administration

Usually, these newsletters look back at the events and coverage of the past week. But with a turbulent summer drawing to a close, let’s start this time by looking ahead.

President Trump, who has few accomplishments for his initial seven months in office, is about to plunge into a crucial period. The next four weeks will test whether his White House, with new discipline installed by John Kelly as chief of staff, can effectively work with Congress to pass critical legislation.

A CRUCIAL MONTH

Within days, perhaps as soon as Friday afternoon, Trump is expected to make a decision on the future of DACA, President Obama’s program that shields from deportation some 800,000 young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally.

Trump pledged in his campaign to rescind DACA, but since the inauguration, he has avoided a decision. Administration hard-liners, with the help of conservative Republican state attorneys general, have maneuvered to try to force Trump to make up his mind. Here’s Brian Bennett’s rundown of where the issue stands.

Ultimately, some administration officials think Trump could announce an end to DACA and then reach a compromise in which he would continue the program in exchange for concessions on other immigration-related issues. So far, however, the administration has not shown much skill at striking such compromises, and Democrats haven’t shown much interest in making deals with him.

But horse-trading, or at least efforts at it, will dominate the congressional agenda when lawmakers return to work on Tuesday.

Major items that need to be dealt with by the end of the month, in addition to DACA, include a measure to keep federal agencies running in the new fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1, that could include funds to start building Trump’s border wall; efforts to stabilize health insurance markets under the Affordable Care Act; legislation to set priorities for the military, which could include a debate on Trump’s announced ban on transgender service members; renewal of the National Flood Insurance Program; relief for people in Texas and Louisiana hit by Hurricane Harvey; and, above all, raising the federal debt ceiling.

Cramming all that work into a few, short legislative weeks will test the ability of congressional leaders to keep their members in line and the ability of the White House to keep Trump focused on the tasks at hand, rather than picking renewed fights with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul D. Ryan.

The need to raise the debt limit will drive much of the rest of the agenda. The century-old law that sets a ceiling on federal debt has never really worked to keep federal red ink in check. For most of U.S. history, the government’s legal obligations to pay bills, including Social Security checks, salaries of troops in combat and money for hurricane relief, almost always have exceeded its tax receipts. The government makes up the difference by borrowing. That means the total debt grows, and Congress periodically has little choice but to keep raising the debt ceiling.

The alternative — the federal government defaulting on its debt — would risk chaos in the financial system worldwide, possibly causing a new recession, according to business leaders and economic experts of both parties.

Because the legislation is crucial, it becomes a point of leverage. In recent years, conservative Republicans threatened to block debt ceiling increases unless the Obama administration and Democrats made concessions on spending. Many of them will continue to refuse to vote for any debt increase, meaning that Trump and Republican leaders will have to cut a deal with House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and her Senate counterpart, Chuck Schumer, to win Democratic votes to get the legislation through. The Democrats will want something in return for their support.

The bazaar is about to open. Stay with us all month as we track the action.

SOME MAJOR STORIES FROM THIS WEEK

The week’s news was dominated, of course, by the massive storm that dropped four feet of rain on Houston and neighboring cities. For comparison’s sake, that’s more rain in four days than Los Angeles had in five years from 2011 through 2016 — drought years, to be sure.

Trump visited Texas on Tuesday. He hailed officials' response and promised “costly” federal aid. He also got criticism for failing to show any sympathy for the storm’s victims. He’ll get a chance for a do-over this weekend on a return visit.