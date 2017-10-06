A week that illustrated why coverage of Trump is mostly negative

This week, the nonpartisan Pew Research Center released a study showing that news coverage of President Trump’s first 100 days in office had been, on average, far more negative than coverage of the previous three presidents.

Trump supporters, including White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, seized on the study as evidence that the press treats Trump unfairly — an assessment that the study itself did not make.

The rest of the week’s events provided a perfect example of what’s wrong with any equation of “negative” with “unfair.” The study analyzed the language used in news articles. Stories about successes and accomplishments get scored as positive; stories about failures, dissension and misstatements add to the negative count. Coverage of Trump looks negative because, as this week showed, a lot of negative things happen.

Good afternoon, I'm David Lauter, Washington bureau chief. Welcome to the Friday edition of our Essential Politics newsletter

SECRETARY OF STATE SEES A MORON

Amid all the news of the week, one event epitomized the state of the Trump administration — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s news conference Wednesday in which he denied he was planning to resign, pledged his fealty to Trump, but conspicuously did not deny he had referred to the president earlier this year as a “moron.”

The remark, first reported by NBC News, set off a furor in the White House when Trump learned of it Wednesday morning. Trump’s characteristic response was to rage at his aides and denounce NBC in a Twitter message: “NBC news is #FakeNews and more dishonest than even CNN. They are a disgrace to good reporting. No wonder their news ratings are way down!” he declared, inaccurately since NBC’s news ratings have been strong this year.

As Trump flew to Las Vegas, Chief of Staff John Kelly stayed behind, reportedly huddling with Tillerson and others to craft the response that the secretary of State delivered a few hours later.

On Capitol Hill, meanwhile, Tillerson’s backers defended him.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee chair Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), who last week announced that he will not run for another term, praised Tillerson, telling reporters that the secretary of State, Kelly and Defense Secretary James N. Mattis, “help separate our country from chaos.”

He declined to say who he had in mind as a generator of chaos, but he didn’t need to. In August, Corker publicly said the “the president has not yet been able to demonstrate the stability, nor some of the competence, that he needs,” and he’s stood by those words since.

The incident put into one package much that has characterized Trump’s tenure so far: internal dissension, public questioning of the president’s competence, an emphasis on personality over policy, and all of it involving administration officials and fellow Republicans, with Democrats playing the role of gleeful bystanders.

WHITHER THE IRAN DEAL?

Not that an emphasis on policy would necessarily be more positive for the administration.

The biggest, immediate foreign policy issue on the agenda this month involves Iran and the nuclear deal that was one of President Obama’s signature — and most controversial — achievements. Trump has repeatedly denounced the deal, but this week, some of his top national security aides voiced support for continued U.S. adherence to it, as Tracy Wilkinson, Bill Hennigan and Brian Bennett reported. Both Mattis and Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Congress that maintaining the deal was in the national interest.

Trump is determined not to continue certifying that Iran is in compliance with the deal, even though administration officials concede that the Iranians have, in fact, complied with its terms. Next week, he’s expected to deliver a speech in which he’ll announce that he’s not going to issue another certification.

That will kick the issue over to Congress, which could reimpose sanctions on Iran. Doing that would nullify the deal, which includes five other countries, and allow Tehran to restart its nuclear weapons program free of restraints. More likely, Congress will debate the issue and find a way for Republican opponents of the deal to demonstrate their unhappiness without doing anything substantive.

TAX CUT PLAN ALREADY SHRINKING

A renewed debate on Iran might not end up changing much on the nuclear deal, but it will eat up time, especially in the Senate. And that could interfere with another administration priority: quick passage of a tax cut. If so, it would fit a pattern of the administration creating obstacles to achieving its goals.