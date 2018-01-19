Polarized parties plus inconsistent president equals a looming shutdown

Take an inconstant and unpredictable president, add two parties increasingly distant from each other, stir in an immigration fight: The recipe yields a government shutdown.

The shutdown, which will start at midnight Friday unless Congress finds a way to avert it — illustrates how our increasingly polarized politics have made even the routine acts of government a high-wire adventure.

On each side, strategists think the public will blame the other party for a shutdown. And although common sense might say otherwise, on that point they can both be right.

I'm David Lauter, Washington bureau chief.

TRUMP AT ONE YEAR — WEAKENED

More on the shutdown in a moment, but, first, some key findings of our new USC-Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll.

President Trump ends his first year in a notably weakened position, the poll found. Yes, most of his core supporters have stuck with him, but not all of them have. And given his extremely narrow victory in 2016, he needs to be expanding his support, not watching it erode.

About one in eight people who approved of Trump’s job performance when we did our last national poll in April disapprove now. Very few have moved in the opposite direction.

As importantly, in April, about one in seven people said it was too early to make up their minds about Trump’s job performance. Because our poll repeatedly queries the same panel of people (just over 3,800 respondents in the current survey), we know that most of those who were uncertain then have made up their minds now. And by about 2-1, they’ve gone against Trump.

The result: The public’s assessment of Trump’s job performance, which was 47% disapprove, 40% approve in April, is now 55%-32%. A 7-point deficit has become a 23-point hole.

That’s dragged down the Republican Party as both sides prepare for this year’s midterm elections: Democrats have an 11-point lead when we asked which party’s candidate a person would vote for if the congressional election were happening today. If that holds up, Democrats would be favored to win the majority of the House.

Of course, the election won’t be today. Republicans hope the good economy will bolster their chances. Perhaps they’re right. But it’s notable that the people we polled already express a lot of optimism about the economy, and that’s not helping Trump or the GOP yet.

The past two weeks help illustrate why: In the nation’s political conversation, talk about the economy has disappeared, drowned out by attention to Trump-generated controversies about his comment on “shithole” countries and government shutdowns.

Our poll also looked ahead at how the 2020 presidential race has begun to shape up. For an early preview of the presidential sweepstakes, check this link here.

THE SHUTDOWN SHOW

As Lisa Mascaro reported Thursday night, the House passed a stopgap measure to extend money for government agencies for a month, but it quickly stalled in the Senate.

Senate leaders may try to negotiate a deal to keep the government open for a few days to buy more time, but on both sides, some think that now is the time to have a fight.

Advocates for so-called Dreamers, the young immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as children, insist that Democrats should vote against any spending bill that fails to provide an answer to their plight. Many of them risk deportation because of Trump’s order to end the Obama administration’s DACA program.

A month ago, enough Senate Democrats voted for a stopgap spending bill to allow it to pass, but few of them are willing to do so again, and several Republicans say they won’t vote for another stopgap, either.

On the GOP side, immigration restrictionists warn that a DACA deal could wreck the party’s support. If Trump becomes “Amnesty Don,” he will alienate a key constituency, they warn.

White House advisor Stephen Miller and anti-immigration lawmakers like Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) want Trump to hold out for a long list of new limits on legal immigration to offset any DACA deal.

Their opposition scuttled an agreement last week, leading to the now-notorious White House meeting in which Trump angrily denounced immigration from countries in Africa, the Caribbean and Central America, according to Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), who negotiated the deal.

Hovering over all of the debate is the president, who has repeatedly been unwilling — or unable — to tell members of Congress what he would support.

“As soon as we figure out what he is for, then I would be convinced that we were not just spinning our wheels,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said this week about Trump’s position on DACA.

McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) don’t want to put a DACA bill up for a vote, with the potential of dividing their party, unless they know Trump will back it.

Already this month, they’ve twice seen Trump nearly torpedo bills they supported by firing off tweets after critical commentaries on Fox News. They don’t want to relive that experience with immigration.

Just over a week ago, Trump offered to “take all the heat” if members of Congress were to pass an immigration compromise. He’s since demonstrated just the opposite.

WHO GETS THE BLAME?

Democrats say the public should blame Republicans for any shutdown. After all, the GOP controls both houses of Congress and the White House. It’s the majority party’s responsibility to govern, they say.

Moreover, as the Democrats, and some Republicans, correctly note, if Trump had accepted some version of the compromise that Graham and Durbin offered last week, which he initially said he would support, this would all be over by now.

Republicans counter that a shutdown will be the fault of the Democrats who are withholding their votes in the Senate. In 2013, when Republicans voted for a shutdown, Democrats insisted that as a matter of principle, Congress shouldn’t use government money bills as leverage to win policy arguments. Now, they’re doing exactly that.

No one knows how the public will respond.