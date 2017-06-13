With a deadline looming, there's a deal between Gov. Jerry Brown and lawmakers on a new state budget

Gov. Jerry Brown and lawmakers unveiled a final state budget deal Tuesday, settling disputes over how to spend tobacco tax dollars and boosting the bottom line of California’s largest public employee pension fund.

The agreement, announced by Brown and Democratic leaders of the state Senate and Assembly, paves the way for both houses to ratify the spending plan Thursday — the constitutional deadline for the Legislature to take action.

“This budget keeps California on a sound fiscal path and continues to support struggling families and make investments in our schools,” Brown said in a written statement.

Key to the agreement was a resolution of differences over how to spend an estimated $1.3 billion in new tobacco taxes approved by voters last fall.

Under the deal struck between Brown and Democrats, $465 million of the new revenue would go toward boosting payments for doctors and dentists who see patients on Medi-Cal, the government-subsidized healthcare program for the poor.

How to spend the revenue generated by Proposition 56, the November 2016 initiative that imposed a $2-per-pack tax on cigarettes and other tobacco products, proved to be an enduring sticking point through the months-long season of budget negotiations.

The Brown administration, which has shown skepticism that increasing the Medi-Cal reimbursement rates will lead to providers’ seeing more of the program’s patients, initially balked at directing money to healthcare providers. Instead, the governor proposed putting most of the new tobacco tax dollars toward overall Medi-Cal expenses.

In the end, the medical and dental lobby secured higher payments, albeit less than they envisioned when sponsoring the initiative last year. The money — $325 million to physicians and $140 million to dentists — would be doled out as bonuses to those who see more Medi-Cal patients. The deal also includes $50 million to increase reimbursements to reproductive health providers, such as Planned Parenthood, and $27 million for higher payments to certain care facilities for the developmentally disabled. Around $700 million would go toward general Medi-Cal costs.

The measure also contains caveats. The increased payments would be subject to approval by the Trump administration and are contingent on the federal government’s not reducing its share of Medicaid funding. The legislation as written allows for payments to providers but does not require them, which made some interest groups wary.

“On first glance, this legislation raises more questions than it answers,” said Joanne Adams, spokeswoman for the California Medical Assn.

The plan would not expand Medi-Cal access to young adults up to age 26 who are in the country illegally, despite support from Democrats in both houses and lobbying efforts by health advocacy groups. The proposal, which would have built on California’s policy to allow children up to age 19 in the country illegally to enroll in Medi-Cal, would have cost around $230 million, according to the Brown administration.

Anthony Wright, executive director of the advocacy group Health Access, vowed to press for that expanded eligibility in the future because “the need is there.”

Despite that disappointment, Wright, whose group backed Proposition 56, was generally supportive of the spending plan.

“These are welcome and needed investments,” Wright said. “They are the kinds of thing people supported when they voted for a tobacco tax that would allow folks to invest in our Medi-Cal program.”

In all, the budget anticipates around $1.7 billion generated from the tobacco tax in the coming budget year. In addition to healthcare spending, the budget would put money toward enforcement of the tax, research and anti-smoking programs, all detailed in the initiative.

How should California spend $180 billion-plus? Here's what is under negotiation in Sacramento »

Most of the other disputes over a new spending plan, which is expected to total more than $180 billion, were resolved last week. One item that did not seem controversial, even though it was unfinished, proved troubling enough to delay the budget deal’s planned announcement by almost an entire day. Negotiations late on Monday centered on Brown’s proposal to make a $6-billion supplemental payment to the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, or CalPERS. The money is to be borrowed from a surplus fund of cash that belongs to other state agencies, and would be replaced over time from money earmarked for debt payments.

In all, that would bring the state’s CalPERS payment in the coming year to $12 billion — an effort to get a jump on a portion of the long-term unfunded liabilities facing the pension system. A legislative budget conference committee voted last week to keep working on Brown’s pension plan. On Tuesday, lawmakers agreed more formally to embrace the unusual arrangement.

Whether the final strokes of the deal will be embraced by key interest groups is unclear. Some backers of Proposition 56 have said for months their intent — reflected in the law’s language — was to put the bulk of the new tax revenue toward payments to healthcare providers, in order to motivate doctors and dentists to participate in the Medi-Cal program to ensure more patients would receive care. Their cause was largely taken up by Democratic lawmakers in both houses and was even echoed last week by a handful of legislative Republicans.

Others criticized some of the side agreements contained in bills related to the budget. One proposal unveiled Monday seeks a revamping of state election law related to removing a lawmaker from office. That could help a freshman Democrat, Sen. Josh Newman (D-Fullerton), survive a recall effort now underway that was sparked by his vote for a gas tax increase to fund new transportation repairs. One backer of the recall threatened to file a lawsuit if the provision remains in the budget.