Essential Politics: Donald Trump hustles, Jerry Brown huddles on Capitol Hill

Two political forces of nature found themselves on Capitol Hill, one under fire and one trying to take the pulse of the political battles on hand.

Yes, such was Tuesday for President Trump and Gov. Jerry Brown.

Good morning. I’m Sacramento Bureau Chief John Myers and traveling with Brown on his four-day trip to Washington, which wraps tomorrow afternoon. More on the governor’s shuttle diplomacy across the Capitol corridor in just a moment.

THE DAY BEFORE THE BIG DAY

As Wednesday begins, it marks the final day for the president and Republican leaders to scrounge for votes in the House in support of the GOP healthcare plan that downsizes the coverage guaranteed in the Affordable Care Act.

And Trump made it clear on Tuesday that the stakes are very high. Lisa Mascaro takes a look inside the president’s meeting with Republican lawmakers, where he warned that votes against the repeal of Obamacare could lead to electoral losses in 2018.

Still, he didn’t quite close the deal.

"I haven't heard anyone who changed their mind after this morning," Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) — a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus who opposes the plan — said Tuesday.

Mascaro has additional details here, as well as a look at the Republican war room ahead of Thursday’s critical vote.

THE EFFECT OF WHAT HAPPENS NEXT

From Denver, Noam Levey takes a look how the GOP healthcare legislation threatens to not only strip Medicaid coverage from millions of poor Americans, but also to take away the funding that has allowed communities like Denver to build better systems to care for them.

That’s fueling rising alarm in cities such as Los Angeles, Cincinnati, Boston and Charleston, W.Va., where safety net hospitals have also used the existing law’s insurance expansion to take on underlying challenges that make lower-income Americans sick, including unsafe housing, poor diet and untreated mental illness.

So where does your lawmaker stand? Sarah Wire takes a head count of the California delegation in repealing Obamacare, and who’s still undecided on the eve of the vote.

ALL GOV. BROWN, ALL THE TIME

From a breakfast meeting discussing dozens of big issues to a dinner with California’s senior senator, Brown was crisscrossing Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

It was the first full day of a trip that runs through Thursday, and it certainly looked a lot like shuttle diplomacy, taking the pulse of the state’s Democrats and Republicans about what’s on the political horizon.

The governor was hopeful on one important front: His quest to get federal help in an expansion of Bay Area commuter rail, money held up in February due to its connection to high-speed rail.

Today, Brown joins former Vice President Joe Biden and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi in a Capitol Hill event marking — what timing! — the seventh anniversary of the Affordable Care Act. He then participates in a meeting as a board member of the nonprofit Nuclear Threat Initiative.

I’ll have ongoing coverage on our Essential Politics feed as Brown keeps up his busy D.C. schedule.

MEANTIME, THERE’S JUDGE GORSUCH

As an infrequent visitor to Washington, I found it striking how much energy and focus are being devoted to the healthcare fight, when there’s a historic choice being considered by the Senate in the confirmation hearings of Judge Neil Gorsuch.

Tuesday’s event was a fascinating look at the man and the political math he faces in getting to the U.S. Supreme Court. Gorsuch signaled a reluctance to overturn Roe v. Wade, a huge piece of information about the man from Colorado.

Meantime, Gorsuch faced tough questions from Minnesota Sen. Al Franken, who branded the nominee a "partisan" and called one of the judge’s written opinions on an emotional case “absurd."

David Savage take a broad look at Democratic opposition to Gorsuch.

You can follow the hearings live with us.

THE LATEST ON RUSSIA

After the leaders of the FBI and the National Security Agency denied on Monday any evidence to Trump’s claim that former President Barack Obama had wiretapped him, the president’s Twitter account went silent on Tuesday — a sure sign of how the White House would respond.