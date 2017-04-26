What could possibly happen before Trump's 100th day? We're keeping track

Wow. It seems like a lifetime since Donald Trump took office. But we're just approaching his 100th day. With just a few days to go until that milestone, we can only imagine what could happen in such little time. Let’s catch up on week 14:

Last weekend

The headliner. Tens of thousands across the country (and beyond) marched in the name of science.

Monday, April 24

The headliner. Trump spoke with record-setting astronaut Peggy Whitson and another crew member on the International Space Station.

Tuesday, April 25

The headliner. Back to the Flynn saga. Lawmakers are now saying that former national security adviser Michael Flynn didn’t disclose payments he received from business dealings in Turkey and Russia. According to Rep. Elijah Cummings, Russian companies paid Flynn more than $67,000 before the election.

Wednesday, April 26

The headliner. The White House revealed a dramatic plan to overhaul the tax code. Budget experts are skeptical.

Grade the president

Now that you're all caught up, here's your chance to tell us what you think of Trump as we track his major moves in the first 100 days.

ALSO:

Tracking President Trump’s campaign promises