But that little magnifying-glass-looking thing he's holding goes much further back.

Williams College astronomer Jay Pasachoff has been witnessing solar eclipses since 1959. (Today will be the 34th time he will stand in totality.)

It's a solar viewer from 1793. It was built to observe an eclipse over London that year.

The viewer has red glass in it that should be dark enough to protect an observer's eye from the harsh light of the sun. Pasachoff intends to try it right after first contact.

Below are the instructions that came with it more than 200 years ago.