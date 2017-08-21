On Monday morning, Los Angeles will see the moon begin to edge into the disk of sun.

Americans in the continental U.S. will experience at least a partial solar eclipse, or penumbra, when the edges of the moon’s shadow fall across Earth. The sun will still be bright, but the moon will eat a chunk out of it.

“At about 9:05 a.m. there will be the first little sort of a bite — a tiny little nibble — taken out of the top of the sun,” said E.C. Krupp, the director of Griffith Observatory, who has seen 14 total solar eclipses (before today).

“Over time it will get larger because the moon is moving more and more into the sun,” Krupp said.

At 10:21 we will be at maximum eclipse.

“At that point the sun will kind of look like a tilted smile in the sky,” he said. “Kind of like a crescent moon."

But, he emphasized, "you can’t and shouldn’t look at it” without the proper eye protection.

Krupp said the day will get a little darker, but for many people it could go unnoticed. The partial eclipse in Los Angeles will end by 11:45 a.m.