The Great American Eclipse has begun! Around the country, people are in position for prime viewing. Follow along here to catch all the action.

In-camera multiple exposure of the phases of the solar eclipse from Salem. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

How they watched an eclipse in 1932

Karen Kaplan

Boy, they used to dress up for a solar eclipse.

This may look like a scene from an old-timey movie, but it's an actual photo of people taking in a partial eclipse of the sun from the observation deck of the Empire State Building in New York City.

Watching a partial solar eclipse in New York City, 1932. (Associated Press)
The photo was taken on Aug. 31, 1932. Though the skywatchers are wearing dresses, ties and nice hats, some of them appear to be missing the most important accessory: eclipse glasses.

In lieu of the solar-safe specs, many of the men, women and children squinted at the sun through a protective film. But a few seem to have relied on their sunglasses, or simply held up a hand to shade their eyes from the sun.

