It's about to get dark. Keep looking for a clear view of the eclipse? Or order another chardonnay?

Several small wineries in and around this German-inspired town were expecting hundreds of eclipse chasers Monday despite a 50-50 chance of cloudy weather.

Wineries, including Lost Creek and Stone Hill, in this region of Norton and Chardonel grapes have been preparing for weeks based on a long list of planned visitors.

As one of the few major Midwestern cities near the path of totality, St. Louis has attracted eclipse tourists from across the upper Midwest — some coming from as far away as Ontario, Wisconsin and Illinois.

And Hermann — an hour's drive outside St. Louis on the edge of the Missouri River — is among the idyllic spots closest to the path of totality. Nearly everyone in town Sunday dropped into conversation about the eclipse on winery tours and inside restaurants.

But weather forecasts for Monday showed clouds were likely to come in by the afternoon, threatening to block any view of the eclipse. Some visitors said they might just end up staying on the road until they found clear skies.

More traffic jams ahead.