Spotted: A pair of Angelenos on eclipse watch in Tennessee

Janna Smith, 32, a transportation planner for the city of Los Angeles, has had this day marked on her calendar for years, and she bought her viewing glasses a month ago.

Claiming some shaded space beneath a tree outside Nashville's Adventure Science Center, she and her boyfriend, Tony Petborisooth, 42, recounted all the highlights of Tennessee they've gotten to see so far: Elvis Presley's Graceland mansion in Memphis, the Jack Daniels distillery in Lynchburg — and, by chance, they saw a protest at one of memorials to Confederate icon Nathan Bedford Forrest.

Now, they get to see Nashville disappear beneath a full eclipse. You know: The full Tennessee experience.

The two most important things today, according to Petborisooth? "Shade and hydration," he said. It's muggy and in the low 90s.

Smith hopes to cling to the shade as long as she can before leaving the tree to see the eclipse. "Hopefully it won't be super elbow to elbow," she said.