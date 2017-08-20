'The shadow of shadows': A scientist waits to take the measure of a full solar eclipse

Marcos Peñaloza-Murillo is a scientist with the soul of a poet.

He's an atmospheric physicist from Venezuela, and he's here in Salem, the state capital of Oregon, to study how a total solar eclipse affects the planet.

On Sunday afternoon, fewer than 24 hours before the Great American Eclipse will sweep across the United States, Peñaloza-Murillo took a small group of students to the top of a brick building at Willamette University in Salem to check on a spindly weather station.

It was already hard at work measuring the air temperature, wind speed, wind direction, barometric pressure, humidity and the brightness of the sun. The data it collected Sunday will be used as a control to the data it will take during the eclipse on Monday.

"I have fallen in love with this machine," Peñaloza-Murillo said. "I will miss it when it when this is over."

He is not entirely sure what the data will show when the eclipse is over. He knows that the temperature will go down and the amount of sunlight will decrease. But will the winds change when the lights go out? Will the humidity be altered?

"We have no idea," he said.

What he does know, from prior experience, is that the eclipse will have an effect on him.

"In my mind, in my soul, there is a change," he said. "This is the shadow of shadows. This is the big one."