There was a blackout in central Oregon, but it was a fire, not an eclipse

The first blackout photographed by seven busloads of Japanese tourists arriving at the Kah-Nee-Ta resort in north-central Oregon wasn’t caused by the moon eclipsing the sun.

It was damage from the Nena Springs fire, which blew containment lines and charred hills surrounding the resort, resulting in a Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation order. That came as more than a little surprise when the tour group rolled in earlier this week, says group sales manager Cruz Bocanegra.

“We had a lot of the guests standing out front taking pictures,” Bocanegra said. “We had a state fire marshal in, there were [fire] engines from all over.”

If Bocanegra sounds nonchalant while describing the situation, it’s because wildfires near the resort, on Warm Springs Indian Reservation, have become a near-annual occurrence, he said. But the fire has burned more than 68,000 acres so far — more than a tenth of Oregon’s largest Indian reservation, said Robyn Broyles, spokeswoman for the National Interagency Fire Center.

Another fire a dozen miles to the south has zero containment after burning 8,000 acres.

Broyles said the Nena Springs fire’s progress toward the resort, a center for eclipse tourists, was halted by four task forces, including 79 firefighters and 23 fire trucks.

The evacuation order was issued Thursday afternoon, Bocanegra said. Its timing, just hours before the first of the 272 Japanese eclipse watchers showed up, was “weirdly coincidental,” he added, and caused staff members to quickly shift from translating menus into Japanese to more urgent duties.

However, the resort has a standing “shelter in place” order, Bocanegra noted. “We did actually technically get evacuated, so any day guests that were not staying overnight were told, ‘If you aren’t staying overnight, please leave,’” Bocanegra said.

He’s optimistic that the skies will be clear for the eclipse.

“The one that was here, the smoke’s blowing away, so we’re feeling pretty good that it’s going to be a good morning” for eclipse watching, he said.

Broyles says Kah-Nee-Ta is now at a lower Level 1 evacuation order, but the fire is not yet out. A Red Cross evacuation center at the Warm Springs Community Center is still open.