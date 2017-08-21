The Great American Eclipse has begun! Around the country, people are in position for prime viewing. Follow along here to catch all the action.
- Here's how to watch the eclipse safely
- Nine places to watch the eclipse around Los Angeles
- Watch the Great American Eclipse online right here
- Tips for taking the best pictures of the eclipse
Reporting from Salem, Ore.
Just before totality was 'like being on a different planet'
|Deborah Netburn
At a few minutes to go until totality, the physical changes wrought by the eclipse felt strange.
The temperature dropped five degrees since the eclipse began. But that's not all.
"The sun feels wrong – it's not bright enough, it's not warm enough, the color is different," said Dan Seaton, a solar physicist at the University of Colorado in Boulder who came to Salem for the big event.
"It's like being on a different planet."