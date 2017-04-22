More than 500 cities around the world, including 40 in California, will host a March for Science on Saturday. In Los Angeles, thousands descended on downtown. High-profile speakers included seismologist Lucy Jones and billionaire climate change activist Tom Steyer.
But what does a March for Science even mean? And what do the attendees hope it will accomplish? To answer these questions and more, our reporters Deborah Netburn and Javier Panzar and photographer Genaro Molina are braving the heat and the science-believing masses to bring you real-time coverage. Follow their journey here and tweet them your questions: @deborahnetburn, @jpanzar and @GenaroMolina47.
Rep. Brad Sherman and businessman Tom Steyer get the crowds pumped up
|Javier Panzar
We as a species tried to go without science for 1,000 years. We called it the Dark Ages.
There is a force in our land. There is a force coming out of Washington, D.C., called the Trump administration that is out to deny truth and bury science.