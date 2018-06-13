In 25 years, Antarctica lost enough ice to raise sea level by nearly 8 millimeters, research shows

The scientists found that from 1992 to 2017, the ice sheet lost around 2.7 trillion metric tons of ice, corresponding to an average sea level rise of 7.6 millimeters. Over that period, West Antarctica’s ice loss rate has risen from 53 billion metric tons per year to 159 metric tons annually. On the Antarctic Peninsula, ice loss has shot up from around 7 billion metric tons per year to 33 billion metric tons annually. The numbers are less certain for East Antarctica, which seems to have gained, not lost, ice over that period, though at a meager rate of 5 billion metric tons per year.