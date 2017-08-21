Do you have an eclipse horror story? We want to hear it

You’ve been anticipating this day for months, perhaps years. For a few short minutes, the moon will blot out the sun, plunging a slice of the Earth into eerie darkness.

It’s finally here: The Great American Eclipse.

Perhaps you’re one of the folks who reserved a hotel room in the path of totality back in 2015. Maybe you persuaded a farmer to let you set up camp in his geographically desirable cornfield for the day. Or you could be the type of person who just decided to hop in your car and wing it.

If you’re lucky, everything will go off without a hitch. But let’s face it: There’s a lot that could go wrong.

You might be stuck in traffic as skies start to darken.

You might find yourself spending hours waiting in line for a port-a-potty.

You might not be able to find a pair of essential eclipse glasses.

Your might even be thwarted by a few inconveniently placed clouds.

If your eclipse experience goes bad, we want to hear about it. Send your story to amina.khan@latimes.com. If you’ve got photos or video, we’d love to see those too.

We’ll gather your eclipse horror stories and share them online, because misery loves company.

amina.khan@latimes.com

