Scientists suprised to find dunes on Pluto that are made of tiny grains of methane

Encouraged, Telfer began looking for more signs of geological activity on Pluto – namely, dunes, which are formed as the wind moves solid grains into regular ridge-like patterns. Dunes are found on Earth, Mars, Venus, Saturn’s moon Titan (where they’re made of hydrocarbons) and perhaps even the comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko. He and a few colleagues would pass each other messages as they found promising candidates, but they eventually turned out to be duds – except for one.