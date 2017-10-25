Laguna Beach Council approves measures to place more utility lines underground

The recent Northern California fires strengthened Laguna Beach City Councilman Bob Whalen’s call to expedite efforts to place overhead utility poles and wires underground.

On Tuesday Whalen again stressed the danger above-ground utility equipment can pose in fire-prone areas and alluded to the devastating fire that destroyed more than 440 homes in Laguna 24 years ago.

“As difficult as it may be to think about the consequences of another major fire in Laguna, imagine with me for a moment how utility poles and lines could create devastation in our community," Whalen said.

“The Santa Ana winds are blowing, and lines go down, sparking fires in one or more neighborhoods, or a major earthquake hits, and downed power lines spark fires, or ruptured gas lines spark fires, which then spread to the power poles and transformers … ”

The council unanimously approved a host of recommendations, including repealing a March ordinance that required utility companies to underground new and replacement wires and poles.

The repeal was part of a legal settlement with Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric. Both utilities had sued Laguna in April, alleging the ordinance violated state and federal laws.

Members also authorized $3 million in available funds and $4 million from the next two fiscal years to pay for undergrounding along primary evacuation routes.

Downed poles and wires can block escape paths for residents and firefighter access, Whalen said. Downed lines have also caused at least five fires and 58 car accidents on Laguna Canyon Road in 10 years, according to a report.

As part of the settlement, Edison agreed to design underground electrical facilities along Laguna Canyon Road in the next year while SDG&E said it would pay for initial engineering and design for under-grounding projects within five years, the report said.

Excluding utility equipment along Laguna Canyon Road, which is covered under a separate plan, there are 128,000 feet of overhead utilities citywide, of which 20,489 feet are along evacuation routes.

It would cost an estimated $20.4 million to underground all utilities in 11 evacuation areas at $1,000 per foot.

The California Public Utilities Commission offers a program designed to aid cities in their undergrounding efforts by allotting credits to each utility to distribute to its municipalities each year. Some cities do not use all of their allotted credits. With the council’s approval city staff will spend up to $53,607 for $97,468 in utility tax credits left over from Rancho Santa Margarita and another $165,000 for $300,000 from Indian Wells.

Whalen acknowledged that taxpayers may need to tax themselves through a ballot measure to place all utilities underground.

Some neighborhoods have worked with the city to pay assessments toward undergrounding. Those efforts continue.

bryce.alderton@latimes.com

Twitter: @AldertonBryce