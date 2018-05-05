Albert Pujols gets his 3,000th hit

Angels first baseman Albert Pujols became the 32nd player in major league history to get 3,000 hits when he singled to right field in the fifth inning against Mariners pitcher Mike Leake on Friday.
With the hit, Pujols also became only the fourth player to have 3,000 hits and 600 homers, joining Willie Mays, Hank Aaron and Alex Rodriguez. He is the second player to reach 3,000 hits while wearing an Angels jersey, joining Rod Carew.
"Albert is such an anomaly in so many ways," Rodriguez told The Times earlier, "When you think about the combination of power and contact, it's a lost art in today's game."
"The game is being appraised and rewarded differently," said Rodriguez, who was in Anaheim for ESPN's Sunday night Angels-Yankees telecast. "People are talking less about hits, RBIs and runs scored and more about home runs, strikeouts, walks and launch angles. So, for that reason, it will be hard to find more of that combination of power and contact."
Pujols' teammates were already excited to see the milestone even before it happened.
"Everybody is almost in awe of it," pitcher Andrew Heaney said.
Shortstop Andrelton Simmons appeared more enthused for Pujols than Pujols is for himself.
"He's focused on having good at-bats and trying to help us win games," Simmons said. "I don't doubt that's what he's thinking.
"But everybody knows. It's like the elephant in the room. Nobody really says much about it. Just let him play. We all cheer for him. We all want him to get it done so we can celebrate with him, be part of that special moment."
