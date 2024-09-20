How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared

More to Read

25. ST. BONAVENTURE (3-2); lost to Oak Hills, 45-24; at Simi Valley, Oct. 4

24. CATHEDRAL (4-1) lost to Narbonne, 35-31; at Bishop Alemany, Oct. 4

23. VILLA PARK (3-1); idle; vs. Mira Costa at El Modena, Sept. 27

21. YORBA LINDA (4-0); at Tustin, Saturday; vs. Villa Park, Oct. 3

18. DOWNEY (4-0); lost to Mesa (Ariz.) Red Mountain, 35-32; at La Mirada, Oct. 4

14. LOS ALAMITOS (3-1); vs. Clovis North at Clovis Buchanan, Saturday; vs. Gardena Serra at Westminster, Sept. 27

10. SERVITE (4-0); idle; vs. St. Paul at Westminster, Sept. 27

9. GARDENA SERRA (2-2); lost to Oaks Christian, 13-6; vs. Los Alamitos, Sept. 27

8. SIERRA CANYON (2-2); vs. Orange Lutheran, Saturday; at Chaminade, Oct. 4

7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-2); vs. Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty, Saturday; at Eastvale Roosevelt, Oct. 3

6. SANTA MARGARITA (3-2); lost to Leuzinger 14-13; vs. Mater Dei, Oct. 4

5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-1); at Sierra Canyon, Saturday; at St. John Bosco, Oct. 4

Rk.; School; This week; Next game

A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week.

