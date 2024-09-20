How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared
A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week.
Rk.; School; This week; Next game
1. MATER DEI (4-0); def. Baltimore St. Frances, 25-14; at Santa Margarita, Oct. 4
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0); def. Pittsburg, 35-14; vs. Orange Lutheran, Oct. 4
3. MISSION VIEJO (5-0); def. Chandler (Ariz.) Basha, 35-28; vs. Chaparral, Sept. 27
4. JSERRA (5-0); def. Damien, 49-21; vs. Servite, Oct. 4
5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-1); at Sierra Canyon, Saturday; at St. John Bosco, Oct. 4
6. SANTA MARGARITA (3-2); lost to Leuzinger 14-13; vs. Mater Dei, Oct. 4
7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-2); vs. Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty, Saturday; at Eastvale Roosevelt, Oct. 3
8. SIERRA CANYON (2-2); vs. Orange Lutheran, Saturday; at Chaminade, Oct. 4
9. GARDENA SERRA (2-2); lost to Oaks Christian, 13-6; vs. Los Alamitos, Sept. 27
10. SERVITE (4-0); idle; vs. St. Paul at Westminster, Sept. 27
11. MURRIETA VALLEY (3-1); def. Riverside King, 62-6; vs. San Clemente, Sept. 27
12. OAKS CHRISTIAN (3-2); def. Gardena Serra, 13-6; at Oxnard Pacifica, Oct. 4
13. CHAPARRAL (4-0); def. Great Oak, 42-0; at Mission Viejo, Sept. 27
14. LOS ALAMITOS (3-1); vs. Clovis North at Clovis Buchanan, Saturday; vs. Gardena Serra at Westminster, Sept. 27
15. OAK HILLS (5-0); def. St. Bonaventure, 45-24; vs. Hesperia, Oct. 3
16. SAN CLEMENTE (3-2); def. Chino Hills, 35-28; at Murrieta Valley, Sept. 27
17. SIMI VALLEY (5-0); def. Thousand Oaks, 42-28; vs. St. Bonaventure, Oct. 4
18. DOWNEY (4-0); lost to Mesa (Ariz.) Red Mountain, 35-32; at La Mirada, Oct. 4
19. INGLEWOOD (5-0); def. Oxnard Pacifica, 54-21; at Leuzinger, Oct. 4
20. NEWBURY PARK (4-0); idle; at Ventura, Thursday
21. YORBA LINDA (4-0); at Tustin, Saturday; vs. Villa Park, Oct. 3
22. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (3-2); def. Bishop Amat, 21-19; vs. Upland, Oct. 4
23. VILLA PARK (3-1); idle; vs. Mira Costa at El Modena, Sept. 27
24. CATHEDRAL (4-1) lost to Narbonne, 35-31; at Bishop Alemany, Oct. 4
25. ST. BONAVENTURE (3-2); lost to Oak Hills, 45-24; at Simi Valley, Oct. 4
