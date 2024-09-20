Narbonne is back with a victory over Cathedral

The power running of freshman running back Derrick Jackson was key in Narbonne’s 35-31 win over Cathedral.

The view of downtown Los Angeles at night from Cathedral High’s football stadium should be a tourist stop. You see glorious skyscrapers and flickering lights, creating the environment to dream.

For Narbonne High’s football team, the view Friday night was historic. A once-proud program that was a City Section power until it crumbled in 2020 after its coach resigned, a title was taken away for rules violations and players fled en masse came through with its biggest win since then, 35-31 over previously unbeaten Cathedral.

“It’s significant,” coach Malcolm Manuel said. “They learned they can turn the corner when they put their minds to it.”

Narbonne (3-2) gave the City Section a rare victory against a quality Southern Section opponent and served notice it’s on the way back.

Standing in the middle of the field was freshman running back Derrick Jackson, who couldn’t be stopped in the second half. He finished with 152 yards rushing

“I’m bleeding a little bit,” the 6-foot, 215-pound 15-year-old said. “It’s all right.”

It was a wild second half that featured six lead changes after Narbonne led 14-10 at halftime.

Quentin Hale, who had three touchdown receptions, caught a 17-yard pass from Jaden Jefferson to give Cathedral a 17-14 lead in the third quarter. Jackson ran 14 yards for a touchdown and a 21-17 Narbonne lead.

Cathedral (4-1) regained the lead at 24-21 on De’Andre Dukes’ five-yard touchdown run. Quarterback Jaden O’Neal put Narbonne on top 28-24 with a seven-yard touchdown run. Then Hale caught a six-yard touchdown pass with 6:02 left for a 31-28 Cathdral lead. Xavier Owens gave Narbonne the lead for good with an 18-yard touchdown reception from O’Neal with 3:05 left.

“His legs and running opened the passing game,” O’Neal said of Jackson.

O’Neal, an Oklahoma commit, started using his legs to open up the offense just like Jefferson did for Cathedral. The two Jadens were hard to contain. Jefferson passed for 285 yards. O’Neal had a 74-yard touchdown pass to Da’Mari Hall to start the game.

For Manuel, a former junior varsity coach at Banning, the win indicates the talent is back at Narbonne, and it’s been a long time coming. His first year in 2021, the Gauchos had 21 players who wanted to play. The team went 2-9. The linemen are back, as is the speed. There’s no reason the Gauchos won’t be in the thick of the Marine League race, which will feature physical teams.

“You’re a beast,” a Cathedral coach told Jackson afterward.

The game also will be remembered for the extraordinary number of penalties called. Some of the officials could need Tommy John surgery after all the yellow flags thrown. Narbonne was penalized 15 times and Cathedral 16 times. They combined for more than 300 yards in penalty yardage.

“Oh my God,” Manuel said.

While Narbonne’s victory was big for the City Section, Leuzinger pulled off the biggest upset of the night in defeating Santa Margarita 14-13 under first-year coach Jason Miller.

