Angels catcher Martin Maldonado knows the value of a good presentation

The value of major league catchers’ ability to frame pitches has become clearer in recent seasons, and one of the stars of that movement was Jonathan Lucroy, the longtime Milwaukee Brewer.

By some measurements, Lucroy’s ability to favorably present pitches to umpires saved as much as 50 runs over the average catcher in a given season. As his backup for the last five years, new Angels catcher Martin Maldonado saw the praise Lucroy received, and those who observed Maldonado said it fueled him to improve in the area.

“Sometimes, it helps having someone else around that they say is good at it, because it makes you want to be good at it,” Brewers Manager Craig Counsell said this week. “That’s human nature. Maldy’s competitive. He felt like, ‘Hey, I’m a good defensive player. I can be good at that, too.’

“I think that pushed him to be good at it.”

Maldonado has been an above-average framer in each of the last five seasons, according to StatCorner.com.

The Brewers’ manager from 2011 to 2015 was Ron Roenicke, now the Angels’ third base coach. When the club acquired Maldonado in December, Roenicke raved to coaches and staffers about his development as a defender.

Manager Mike Scioscia also had some familiarity with the player from spring training since the Angels drafted Maldonado in 2004. They released him in January 2007, before he advanced beyond rookie ball.

The Brewers signed him the same month, and by 2011 he had reached the majors, before the Brewers’ on-field staff was paying any attention to pitch framing.

“Because we first started seeing Lucroy, we kind of noticed Maldonado, too,” Roenicke said. “He’s a big guy, but he can really get down low, and he really holds the ball well there for the umpires.”

Maldonado’s best offensive production came in his rookie season and he has been plagued by his inability to make consistent contact. He does draw frequent walks and has some power, with eight home runs in a part-time role last season.

Now 30, Maldonado is getting his first chance to be a primary catcher. Carlos Perez, his younger, light-hitting competition, figures to draw significant playing time. But Maldonado appears to be the favorite because of his ability to get on base and overall defensive ability, including a powerful arm to complement his pitch framing.

“He’s a talented defensive player, and receiving is certainly a big part of it,” Counsell said. “His throwing arm is exceptional. He is the best thrower in baseball, in my opinion.”

Thaiss at first

During fielding practice for pitchers, the Angels’ first basemen split duties catching routine flips from pitchers. With Albert Pujols not yet able to participate, the 6-foot-4 C.J. Cron towers over the others, including new signee Luis Valbuena, who is listed at 5-10 and 215 pounds, and 2016 first-round pick Matt Thaiss, who is listed at 6 feet tall. In person, he appears no taller than Valbuena, and significantly lighter.

Thaiss was a catcher at the University of Virginia. But his defense was insufficient, so the Angels tried him out at first base in a pre-draft workout. Despite his not having the ideal size for the position, the Angels saw enough to believe he can hit enough to justify playing the position.

General Manager Billy Eppler said he mentioned Thaiss’ unusual body type to scouts who saw him.

“I threw across the diamond to Don Mattingly,” responded the Angels’ director of player development, Mike Gallego, a 13-year big league infielder. Mattingly, the current Miami Marlins manager and a 14-year Yankees player, also is listed at 6 feet.

Eppler said the team is not considering trying Thaiss at another position. Last season, the 21-year-old hit .292 with an .824 on-base-plus-slugging percentage over 297 plate appearances, split between two levels.

Short hops

Scioscia said he is not ready to name a starting pitcher for Saturday’s Cactus League opener against Milwaukee. He did say shortstop Andrelton Simmons would start that game. Simmons is playing for the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic, and is leaving on Tuesday to play a preliminary round in Seoul. … Four other Angels are on WBC rosters. Big league left-hander Jose Alvarez will pitch for Venezuela alongside camp invitees Deolis Guerra and Yusmeiro Petit, both right-handers. Minor league right-hander Samuel Holland will pitch for Australia.

