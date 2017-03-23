Angels infielder Luis Valbuena out 4 to 6 weeks because of strained hamstring

The Angels’ depth suffered a blow Thursday, when an MRI exam revealed a significant strain within infielder Luis Valbuena’s right hamstring. He’ll require four to six weeks of rest before returning to game action, the team announced.

The Angels said the strain was diagnosed between grades 1 and 2. There are three grades of hamstring strains, lower being less serious.

Valbuena, 31, suffered the injury in spring training Wednesday, exiting the Angels’ game after only three innings. He played only 10 Cactus League games while bothered by general leg soreness he said centered in his thigh. A longtime third baseman, he had played only 10 innings at the position. He was to be the team’s primary first baseman.

Because of a severe injury to the same hamstring, Valbuena played his last game of 2016 on July 26. While working out with the team three weeks later in preparation for a rehab assignment, he suffered a setback and underwent surgery. He was having a career year, with 13 homers and an .816 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 90 games.

Valbuena played eight games in the Venezuelan winter league in an attempt to prove he was healthy, then signed a two-year contract with the Angels in January that included a mutual option for 2019.

The deal took a long time to come together. When it was finalized, Angels General Manager Billy Eppler said the majority of Valbuena’s at-bats would come at first base, which pushed C.J. Cron from the lineup to the bench and into trade talk. Infielder Jefry Marte, a breakout player last year, was thus likely to begin the season in triple A.

Asked then about the possibility of trading from his surplus, Eppler said he preferred to get through the spring before making a decision.

The Angels almost survived the spring without a significant injury. They break camp Wednesday, play a three-game Freeway Series against the Dodgers, and then begin their season April 3 in Oakland.

Without Valbuena until May, Cron will be counted upon, and Marte’s much more likely to make the opening day roster. Both players are performing well in the Cactus League.

