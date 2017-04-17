Angels' anemic offense continues in 3-0 loss to Astros

The Angels haven’t scored a run since last week. Accordingly, they lost, 3-0, to Houston on Monday at Minute Maid Park.

In their last 20 innings since Saturday in Kansas City, the Angels have no runs on seven singles. In their last 46 innings, the Angels have just two extra-base hits. And, in their last six games, the Angels don’t have a win.

After a weekend series sweep to the Royals, Monday night’s defeat began more auspiciously. Mike Trout shot a two-out single to left in the first inning, then took second base on a missed pickoff. Kole Calhoun was hit by a Charlie Morton pitch, but C.J. Cron flied out to center.

Then, with two outs in the second, Danny Espinosa slid into first base to avoid pitcher Charlie Morton’s tag as he sprinted down the line. Martin Maldonado singled, and Espinosa took third. Yunel Escobar loaded the bases for the Angels’ No. 2 hitter, Ben Revere. He flied out while Trout waited on deck as the inning ended.

Revere is the least powerful hitter in the major leagues and has a career .320 on-base percentage, but Scioscia has hit him second in recent days.

Trout led off the third with a single and stole second when Calhoun struck out looking on a 3-and-2 fastball. C.J. Cron reached on catcher’s interference, Andrelton Simmons replaced him on a fielder’s choice groundout, and Jefry Marte lined out to third to end the inning.In the fifth, Trout worked a one-out walk, and Astros third baseman Marwin Gonzalez flubbed Calhoun’s potential double-play ball. That put two men on for Cron, who, again, flied out to center.

The Angels’ lineup managed only five singles and two walks against Morton and three Astros relievers. The middle of the Angels’ order was missing Albert Pujols, who had previously agreed with Scioscia to take Monday off.

After a scoreless first inning, Angels starter Jesse Chavez yielded back-to-back singles in the second. Escobar threw away the first single, allowing Evan Gattis to take second base. So, Gattis scored on Alex Bregman’s subsequent single. Angels catcher Martin Maldonado easily threw out Bregman stealing second, which proved important when Chavez issued consecutive walks to Marwin Gonzalez and Yulieski Gurriel.

Chavez permitted another run in the third on two singles and a sacrifice fly. He withstood further Astros’ attacks for four more innings to turn in his second solid start in three tries. In relief, right-hander Yusmeiro Petit allowed a run on back-to-back doubles. Second baseman Danny Espinosa threw out Jose Altuve, the latter doubler, to aid the Angels’ attempts to escape the inning.

Caption Breaking down the Clippers' loss to the Jazz in Game 1 Joe Johnson made a shot at the buzzer and the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 97-95, in Game 1 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series. Joe Johnson made a shot at the buzzer and the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 97-95, in Game 1 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series. Caption Breaking down the Clippers' loss to the Jazz in Game 1 Joe Johnson made a shot at the buzzer and the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 97-95, in Game 1 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series. Joe Johnson made a shot at the buzzer and the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 97-95, in Game 1 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series. Caption Do you have what it takes to be a Laker Girl? Every year, the Laker Girls hold open auditions for a spot on their team. So our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, decided he wanted to find out if he had what it takes to be a member of the famous dance squad. Every year, the Laker Girls hold open auditions for a spot on their team. So our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, decided he wanted to find out if he had what it takes to be a member of the famous dance squad. Caption Opening day for Los Angeles Dodgers The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. Caption Fans at the Dodgers 2017 season opener Fans celebrate as the Dodgers open their 2017 season against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Fans celebrate as the Dodgers open their 2017 season against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Caption Curiosity Correspondent: Learn to throw a pitch in 60 seconds It's the start of the 2017 baseball season and our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, went to Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching coach Rick Honeycutt to find out how someone who isn't a pitcher could throw a first pitch at a game and not look terrible. Live coverage of opening day at Dodger Stadium >> It's the start of the 2017 baseball season and our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, went to Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching coach Rick Honeycutt to find out how someone who isn't a pitcher could throw a first pitch at a game and not look terrible. Live coverage of opening day at Dodger Stadium >>

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Twitter: @pedromoura