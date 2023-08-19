Randal Grichuk provides the heroics in Angels’ victory over Rays

Angels left fielder Randal Grichuk robs Tampa Bay’s Yandy Diaz of a home run in the second inning of the Angels 7-6 win in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday at Angel Stadium.

The Angels mounted a third-inning rally and beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-6 in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday at Angel Stadium.

Angels right-hander Chase Silseth had a shaky start, giving up one hit and two runs in the first inning.

“He’s certainly been one of our best the last few weeks,” said manager Phil Nevin before the game. Nevin added that Silseth is a “young pitcher trying to find his way two years out of college,” but said he has seen improvement in Silseth’s endurance.

The 23-year-old gave up five hits and five runs while walking three and striking out four across 3⅔ innings.

Randal Grichuk made a leaping catch to rob a home run away from Rays All-Star Yandy Díaz to slow the Rays in the second inning. Mickey Moniak hit an RBI single and Matt Thaiss scored on a sacrifice fly by Grichuk to tie the score 2-2.

The Angels (61-63) surged in the third inning, scoring four runs. Rookie Nolan Schanuel got his second major league hit and ultimately scored on a passed ball by catcher Rene Pinto. Mike Moustakas also scored on a passed ball and Grichuk hit an RBI double.

Josh Lowe was one of the Angels’ biggest challenges. He went three for four, hitting one-out homer in the fourth.

A leadoff home run by Brandon Drury in the fifth inning, his 16th homer this season and second solo home run this month, kept the Angels ahead 7-5. He went three for four.

Silseth was pulled after giving up a two-run home run to Pinto in the fourth. Griffin Canning fared well in relief, giving up two hits and one run over 3⅓ innings. Matt Moore pitched a hitless eighth and Reynaldo López earned the save.