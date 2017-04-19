Angels slip up in 5-1 loss to the Astros

The Angels’ typically sturdy defense cracked Wednesday as they suffered a 5-1 loss to Houston.

The Angels played an usually high number of spring-training games this year, 34, and yet Jefry Marte did not play an inning in the outfield in any of them. He manned left field for three innings of a blowout last week, then drew the start there for the first time Wednesday at Minute Maid Park.

It was an all-around unusual outfield configuration. Right fielder Kole Calhoun, without a hit in 19 consecutive at-bats, sat out, and new left fielder Cameron Maybin played right field, which he, too, has rarely played.

So, of course, both men were quickly thrust into the spotlight.

The Astros’ second batter, Josh Reddick, hit a liner near Marte, and he gave late chase and missed it by a few feet. An out turned into a triple, and, soon, a run, when Jose Altuve singled to right field. Maybin slid but could not corral it, his first step one beat too late.

Altuve then stole second, and took third on a Brian McCann single. With Evan Gattis up, a JC Ramirez slider got away from Martin Maldonado, but the ball conveniently boomeranged off of the backstop right back to Maldonado, who tagged out Altuve.

Making the second start of his career, the Angels’ Ramirez increased his use of breaking balls within the game. By the fourth inning, he wielded a backdoor slider to strike out Altuve looking, then froze McCann with a 97-mph fastball, and buried an 89-mph slider to strike out Gattis.

At that point, he’d struck out five consecutive Astros, eight in all, and induced 12 missed swings. That streak ceased in the fifth, when Alex Bregman led off with a double and scored on a Yulieski Gurriel single. Ramirez then walked Gonzalez, turned his back to the plate, and repeatedly hopped on the mound, seeming to admonish himself.

Pitching coach Charles Nagy visited the mound, Blake Parker began to warm in the bullpen, and Ramirez changed belts. On his third pitch to George Springer, he induced an inning-ending double play.

Ramirez returned to the mound for the sixth inning, and Reddick led off with a drive to left field. Marte tracked it back to the wall but could not glove it, and Reddick was gifted a double. Ramirez then retired Altuve, and Mike Scioscia emerged from the Angels dugout, calling in left-hander Jose Alvarez to face McCann. Alvarez induced a flyout, and in came Parker to face Gattis, who shot a run-scoring single to right.

The Angels scored their only run in the third, when Danny Espinosa doubled and Yunel Escobar singled him in.

To end the Angels’ half of the seventh, Maldonado took a called third strike on the outside edge of the plate, one he could not believe. He slammed down his helmet and shouted at plate umpire Mike DiMuro, but was not ejected.

Mike Morin entered for the eighth and served up a two-run home run to Reddick. The game was out of reach, and the Angels soon fell to 7-9 on the season.

