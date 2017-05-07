Angels fall to Astros, 5-3

Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer during Houston's four-run third inning, and Evan Gattis also homered in the Astros' 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Mike Fiers pitched five innings and earned his first victory of the season with a boost from his bullpen, which threw four scoreless innings of two-hit ball.

Ken Giles rebounded from a rough blown save in Anaheim on Friday to pitch the ninth for his eighth save, and the AL West leaders won for the sixth time in eight games. Yunel Escobar hit two home runs for the Angels, who have lost four of five. Two-time AL MVP Mike Trout sat out with a tight left hamstring for the third time in four games.

