When Kai Honda was running a 10.73-second 100 meters last spring at an elite prep school in New Hampshire, Phillips Exeter Academy, many were impressed with his speed. He had to remind them he was from Southern California and his classmate during his high school days at Gardena Serra was Rodrick Pleasant, one of the fastest teenagers in America.

“I’m average back home,” he told them. “My friend runs 10.09.”

Honda, the son of two doctors, has moved on to Princeton, where he’s a freshman running back in the Ivy League. His year attending a prep school helped prepare him for what’s ahead.

“It was a lot different,” he said. “I was getting used to all the trees, the different greenery. I experienced the East Coast winter in a dorm.”

Advertisement

Raised in Manhattan Beach, Honda is one of 46 students from Southern California on Ivy League football teams. The season began last week. They understand academics comes first but want the best of both worlds, from earning a degree to playing college sports.

“I’m not too focused on playing this year,” he said. “I’m focused on getting the grades so I can balance school and athletics.”

Gardena Serra running back Kai Honda (25) runs the ball against Downey in 2022. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

At Serra in 2022, Honda was one of his team’s most versatile players. He ran the ball, caught passes, played defense and kicked field goals. He had never heard of Phillips Exeter when his senior year was nearing a conclusion.

“The prep school was never in the plan,” he said. “It was a last-minute thing. I was on an official visit to Harvard. They said they liked me but at the last minute they said no and referred me to Phillips Exeter.”

Honda wanted an Ivy League education and was told prep school was the way Ivy League schools recruit. He played football and ran track, worked on his grades and convinced Princeton to welcome him. He adjusted on the fly.

Advertisement

Southern California players on Ivy League football rosters for 2024. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

“I was never set on any school,” he said. “I knew I wanted to play Division I football from a little kid, but I wasn’t sure how I’d get there. I never expected to take a post-graduate year at some school in New Hampshire. I know the goal of going to the NFL is the goal of many but the reality is only a handful get there.

“I’m going to work hard and do everything to get there, but I’m not going to be upset if told no. I want the best backup plan. I would much rather go to an Ivy League school, play four years of football, have a great time, live an amazing life and have such a great degree and diploma.”

The Ivy League path has been embraced by athletes from around Southern California. Harvard-Westlake has five former players on rosters, with Sherman Oaks Notre Dame and Loyola having four each and St. John Bosco with three.

Jameson Wang, a quarterback from Oaks Christian, is a returning starter at Cornell. Caleb Sanchez, the starting quarterback at St. John Bosco last season, is a freshman at Columbia. Former Mater Dei receiver Cooper Barkate is one of the key players at Harvard. Yale has receiver Nico Brown from Edison and tight end Scott Truninger from Corona del Mar.

Honda still hasn’t decided on an academic focus at Princeton. Yes, his parents have been doctors, so that could be a future path, but he also likes business and economics, so his first few years will be about exploring classes and seeing what he likes.

Advertisement

“I’m not taking any of that for granted,” he said. “I’m so fortunate to be here.”