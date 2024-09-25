Advertisement
This week’s top high school football games

Senior linebacker Eddie Plaza of Birmingham poses for a photo.
Senior linebacker Eddie Plaza will lead Birmingham into its final intersectional game before league play.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
Eric Sondheimer
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
A look at this week’s top high school football games:

Birmingham (0-3) at Calabasas (3-1), 7 p.m.

It’s the last chance for defending City Section Open Division champion Birmingham to make progress before West Valley League play begins next week. Birmingham has won 42 consecutive City Section games but has struggled against Southern Section opponents this season while playing a number of sophomores. Calabasas, preparing for Marmonte League play, has been led by running back Kayne Miller, who has rushed for 362 yards. The pick: Calabasas.

Lakewood (3-2) vs. Long Beach Poly (1-3), 7 p.m.

Lakewood has played well at times this season and appears ready to be competitive against perennial Moore League champion Poly. Quarterback Kade Casillas has passed for 1,028 yards and 12 touchdowns. Quarterback Madden Iamaleava, a transfer from Warren, has yet to gain eligibility, but the Jackrabbits have plenty of talent at receiver with Kamarie Smith and Juju Johnson. The pick: Poly.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

