Angels go quietly in 3-1 loss to Astros

The two men took the mound sharing an ignominious ranking, but they departed it having dulled that distinction. Ricky Nolasco and Mike Fiers led the American League in home runs allowed this season, and they faced each other Saturday afternoon at Minute Maid Park. Only one home run was hit in the Houston Astros’ subdued 3-1 victory over the Angels.

It happened in the second inning, when Nolasco fell behind Brian McCann, 2-1, and fired a fastball below the strike zone. McCann golfed it 20 feet into the right-field bleachers. Otherwise, Nolasco’s season-long plague was not a problem.

Fiers, who no-hit the Dodgers here two years ago, did not permit a hit until there were two outs in the fourth inning and Albert Pujols stroked a single into right field. He did not permit another hit until the eighth, as the Angels (32-33) amassed only two hits in all.

Nolasco began the fifth by hitting McCann. Marwin Gonzalez, up next, battled him to 10 pitches before he received a fastball he liked, which he punched to left field for a single. Yulieski Gurriel powered the next pitch to center for a deep sacrifice fly. After Jose Altuve began the sixth with a single, Nolasco induced a double-play ball from Carlos Correa.

Carlos Beltran then lined a ball off the tip of first base. It bounced high into the air, narrowly avoided the outstretched glove of first baseman C.J. Cron, and counted as a double. McCann flew out to end the inning, and Nolasco worked around a single to finish the seventh. Right-hander Yusmeiro Petit allowed an insurance run on a double, walk, and single in the eighth.

After their first hit, the Angels generated two baserunners, on a walk and hit-by-pitch, in the fifth, then nothing more until the eighth. Ben Revere led off by slapping a ball to shortstop, where Carlos Correa committed an error of expedience. Revere reached, and took second when pinch-hitter Luis Valbuena chopped a ball to third base, where the Astros had shifted away from their former teammate. It went as a single.

Danny Espinosa pinch-ran for him and, after relief dynamo Chris Devenski entered, executed a double steal with Ben Revere while Andrelton Simmons batted.

Soon, Simmons tapped a groundout to short to bring in one run. Then, Kole Calhoun came up with the tying run 90 feet from home. He swung at a 2-and-2 slider that darted below the zone.

Against Astro closer Ken Giles in the ninth, Albert Pujols worked a leadoff walk, before Yunel Escobar, Cron, and Martin Maldonado all struck out.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Follow Pedro Moura on Twitter @pedromoura