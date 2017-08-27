Astros rally to beat Angels, 7-5

Brian McCann tripled with the bases loaded in the eighth inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-5 on Sunday.

Jose Altuve sparked the winning rally with a two-out single against Cam Bedrosian (3-3). Josh Reddick then singled and Yuli Gurriel walked before McCann's drive just got over a leaping Mike Trout in center field, giving Houston a 7-5 lead.

The Angels loaded the bases against Ken Giles in the ninth, but designated hitter Albert Pujols flied out to center field to end the game. Giles earned his 26th save.

McCann also singled in a run in the fourth, helping Houston to a 4-0 lead. Altuve homered and Reddick finished with three hits.

The American League-leading Astros (79-51) took two of three in the weekend series while they worried about Hurricane Harvey's damage back home.

“It's really sad to watch the scenes and see the news and we're glued to everything that's going on,” manager A.J. Hinch said. The Angels (66-65) fell 1 1/2 games back of Minnesota in the race for the second AL wild card.